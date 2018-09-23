Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan in the United States

09/23/2018 | 11:59pm CEST

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in New York to attend the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly and hold various talks.

President Erdoğan was welcomed at JFK Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkey's Permanent Representative to the UN Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Turkey's Ambassador to Washington, DC Serdar Kılıç, Turkey's Consul General in New York Ertan Yalçın and other officials.

Accompanying the President in the U.S. are First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak, Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan and Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 21:58:04 UTC
