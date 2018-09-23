Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan in the United States

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in New York to attend the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly and hold various talks.

President Erdoğan was welcomed at JFK Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkey's Permanent Representative to the UN Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Turkey's Ambassador to Washington, DC Serdar Kılıç, Turkey's Consul General in New York Ertan Yalçın and other officials.

Accompanying the President in the U.S. are First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak, Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan and Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca.