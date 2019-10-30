Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan meets with Qatar PM Abdullah Al-Thani

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani at the Presidential Complex.
Play
Current Time0:00
/
Duration Time0:00
Remaining Time-0:00
Stream TypeLIVE
Loaded: 0%
Progress: 0%
0:00
Fullscreen
Mute
Vice President Fuat Oktay, Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum, Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu and Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan were also present at the reception.
Disclaimer
Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 17:51:09 UTC