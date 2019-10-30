Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan meets with Qatar PM Abdullah Al-Thani

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani at the Presidential Complex.

Vice President Fuat Oktay, Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum, Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu and Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan were also present at the reception.