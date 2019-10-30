Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan meets with Qatar PM Abdullah Al-Thani

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani at the Presidential Complex.

Play

Current Time0:00

/

Duration Time0:00

Remaining Time-0:00

Stream TypeLIVE

Loaded: 0%

Progress: 0%

0:00

Fullscreen

Mute

Vice President Fuat Oktay, Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum, Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu and Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan were also present at the reception.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 17:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pGLOBAL MARITIME TRADE SUFFERS AS US-CHINA TRADE TENSIONS AND UNCERTAINTY TAKE TOLL : UN Report
PU
02:18pTraders keep bets on Fed pause after third rate cut
RE
02:18pWhat the Interest Rate Cut Means For You
DJ
02:17pISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates
RE
02:16pFed Rate Cut Generates Dissents From Two Fed Officials
DJ
02:16pFed Cuts Rate for Third Time This Year, Hints at Pause
DJ
02:16pText of Fed's October Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
02:15pChile cancels APEC trade summit, climate gathering as Santiago burns
RE
02:11pWhat happens at the Fed's rate-setting meetings?
RE
02:11pU.S. Fed cuts rates but signals pause in easing cycle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over $50 billion tie-up
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group