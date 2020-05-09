Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan's Message on Europe Day

Following is the message President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued on Europe Day:

'Today is the 70th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration that gave life to the idea of the European Union (EU). Since the approval of Turkey's candidacy to the EU in 1999, the '9 May Europe Day' is celebrated in Turkey, together with the people of Europe.

The ideas behind the Schuman Declaration have provided the resurrection of the Europe from its ashes following a war ruining the whole world. These ideas enabled the countries to come together for peace, security, development and prosperity by leaving aside their differences and hostilities. Today, we are again facing a destructive disaster. This time, our common enemy is a virus with no boundaries, threatening not only our health but also our prosperity, social order and human bounds. This tiny invisible enemy has reminded us once again something we nearly risked to forget recently, something that we were ready to sacrifice for populist policies and short-term national interests, namely the meaning of unity and the strength of being united.

It should be kept in mind that every disaster comes with opportunities. I believe that the EU will overcome also this crisis even stronger, by taking rightful and timely steps. I have my utmost belief in that we will attain much better days if hateful and discriminatory rhetoric can be put aside, if the interests of our Europe are not sacrificed to minor political games or national interests and if inclusiveness and fairness are achieved. We have a difficult period lying ahead of us, both during the fight against the virus as well as in the post-pandemic period in terms of economic recovery, control of the regional developments that have been affecting our continent, and our efforts against irregular migration and on counter-terrorism.

We should seize the opportunity these difficult days offer us in a good way, in order to revitalize the relations between Turkey and the EU. I hope that the EU, which has so far displayed a discriminatory and exclusionary stance towards Turkey on various issues, has understood that we all are on the same boat. During the pandemic, it has been witnessed that a number of EU member countries have sought assistance from our country and that Turkey with its health system and the measures it has taken reached a level that can constitute an example for the EU member states as well as the candidate countries. As a negotiating candidate country, a Customs Union associate and one of the most important trade and investment partners of the EU, Turkey's participation in all the measures and work undertaken by the Union during and after this pandemic, will yet render the EU even stronger.

This is the time to join all our forces in every aspect. Full membership of Turkey to the EU along with its economic, political, security and social contributions, will enrich the Union with a more participatory and inclusive vision and transform the EU into a global actor. Against all odds in our accession negotiations, we are determined to reach full membership to the EU, which we consider as a strategic objective.

With these thoughts, I wish that the 'Europe Day' will be an occasion for a constructive and visionary evaluation of the current situation of our continent as well as the plans for the future, and I would like to congratulate the 9 May Europe Day of all the Europeans, foremost my citizens.'