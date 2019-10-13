Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan to Visit Azerbaijan

10/13/2019 | 07:51am EDT

FOLLOWING IS THE PRESS RELEASE ON PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN'S VISIT TO AZERBAIJAN:

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku on October 14-15, 2019 to attend the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, signed by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on October 3, 2009 for the establishment of the Turkic Council, the Summit is especially important since Uzbekistan will participate in it as a full member for the first time.

The supplementary documents on the Turkic Council's European representative office opened in Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, which attended the last year's Summit as an observer country, will also be approved in Baku.

Founding President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the 'Aksakal' (doyen) of the Turkic world, will be given at the Summit the title of the Honorary President of the Turkic Council, the establishment of which he exerted great efforts for.

The decision for the establishment of the Turkic Council Coordination Committee, which will enhance dialogues among the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA), the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Turkic Academy, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which the Turkic Council has relations with and which have assumed important duties in different areas, is also expected to be taken during the Summit.

President Erdoğan will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the members of the Turkic Council on the sidelines of the Summit.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 11:50:07 UTC
