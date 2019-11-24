Presidency of Republic of Turkey : President Erdoğan to Visit Qatar

Log in
President Erdoğan to Visit Qatar

11/24/2019 | 10:23am EST

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will make an official visit to Qatar on November 25, 2019 at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar to attend the 5th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

Relevant ministers and officials will also participate in the Committee meeting, which will be chaired by President Erdoğan and Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim.

All aspects of the relations between Turkey and Qatar will be reviewed, the means to further deepen the cooperation between Turkey and Qatar in all areas will be addressed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged during the talks.

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at strengthening the cooperation between the two countries are planned to be signed on the occasion of the Committee meeting.

President Erdoğan is also expected to visit the Qatari-Turkish Combined Joint Task Force Command.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 15:22:02 UTC
