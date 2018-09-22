Log in
Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “First condition of independence in today's world is to become a country that develops and exports technology”

09/22/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

Speaking at the TEKNOFEST ISTANBUL Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, President Erdoğan said: 'The first condition of independence in today's world is to become a country that designs, develops, produces and exports technology. We cannot secure our independence in any field so long as we remain just a consumer of technology.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdoğan, visited the TEKNOFEST ISTANBUL Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, organized by the Turkey Technology Team Foundation and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and addressed the visitors.

'WE CANNOT SECURE OUR INDEPENDENCE SO LONG AS WE REMAIN JUST A CONSUMER OF TECHNOLOGY'

Stating that such events will make the youth love technology and will encourage them to contribute to technology development processes, President Erdoğan noted: 'The first condition of independence in today's world is to become a country that designs, develops, produces and exports technology. We cannot secure our independence in any field so long as we remain just a consumer of technology. Every incident we have gone through in recent years has shown us that we should be in the front line in all fields of technology. Like every reform, the first stage of any advancement in technology is to be capable of dreaming.'

'WE ARE DETERMINED TO SUPPORT EVERY EFFORT REGARDING THE NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE'

Pointing out that the success of Turkey's national technology initiative is only possible with it becoming a community that produces technology, President Erdoğan added that the Presidency, together with all relevant institutions and non-governmental organizations, is determined to support all efforts regarding the national technology initiative. Stressing that the meaning of the notion of 'security' has changed to a great extent in the entire world, President Erdoğan added: 'Unless you consolidate your physical security with cyber security, digital industry, domestically-produced software and artificial intelligence, then it means you are deceiving yourselves. You cannot achieve true independence if you lack digital security, regardless of all the physical measures you take.'

'TURKEY HAS BECOME A COUNTRY THAT IS CAPABLE OF FULFILLING 65% OF ITS DEFENSE INDUSTRY NEEDS BY ITS OWN PRODUCTION'

Drawing attention to the difficulties experienced in the past regarding the defense industry, President Erdoğan recalled that they launched a breakthrough during his tenure as prime minister by taking the defense industry and relevant areas under his auspices, and continued as follows: 'I followed all stages, from planning to financing, of the projects in person. We cancelled the direct procurement of many ready-made products like tanks, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, and etc., and initiated works to develop ourselves national and unique models. Consequently, Turkey has become a country that is capable of fulfilling 65% of its defense industry needs by its own production. We have not only met our own needs, but also reached an important level in exports. Over 600 defense industry projects are currently being carried out in our country. We have a wide range of products from tanks to armored vehicles, from warships to submarines, from planes to helicopters, from armed and unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles to national infantry rifle, from satellites to air defense systems, and from missiles to laser weapons. Frankly speaking, we might have faced with great difficulties in the operations we have been carrying out inside and outside our borders if we didn't reach this level.'

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 22 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2018 17:28:03 UTC
