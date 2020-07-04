Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “Turkey has become a powerful regional actor”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance's Ataşehir Service Building in Istanbul, President Erdoğan said: 'Turkey has become a powerful regional actor at a scale never seen in its recent history. Our country's position in global power index assessments is increasing with each passing year. We are now close than ever to our goal of great and strong Turkey. Once we safely carry our country to 2023, we will have made Turkey an unstoppable power.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance's Ataşehir Service Building in Istanbul.

Voicing his belief that Turkey will stand out in a period during which the pandemic has caused a recession in the world's economy, President Erdoğan, noting that some circles are disturbed by the fact that Turkey has got out of the pandemic process in such a strong manner in every area, from healthcare to production, said: 'We do not know any other country that would compete with the services Turkey provides in any area, especially in tourism and healthcare.'

Pointing to the European Union's decision that leaves out Turkey from the countries that it has opened its borders to, President Erdoğan said: 'Undoubtedly, there are countries who act in a more principled manner on this issue. For instance, the United Kingdom. By exempting Turkey from quarantine, they have created a climate during which both countries will win. In this regard, I thank Mr. Boris Johnson, especially on my nation's behalf. I hope that other countries, Europe in particular, will adopt the same approach as soon as possible.'

The President further stressed: 'Turkey has become a powerful regional actor at a scale never seen in its recent history. Our country's position in global power index assessments is increasing with each passing year. We are now close than ever to our goal of great and strong Turkey. Once we safely carry our country to 2023, we will have made Turkey an unstoppable power.'