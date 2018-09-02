Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “Turkish economy will emerge stronger from this period”

Addressing the Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum, President Erdoğan said: 'Just like they stood against the putschists' weapons on the night of July 15, the Turkish people will not surrender to the weapons of economy, used by those who pulled the putschists' strings. Rest assured that the Turkish economy will emerge stronger from this period.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who in the Kyrgyz capital city Bishkek for an official visit, attended the Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

Delivering a speech at the forum, President Erdoğan said: 'I hope this meeting will contribute to boosting commercial and economic relations between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.'

'Our annual bilateral trade volume, which is even less than $500 million, does not befit our countries. Our true potential is much higher than that,' President Erdoğan said, pointing to the annual bilateral trade goal of $1 billion that was set back in 2013 during his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

'DEPENDENCE ON DOLLAR IN INTERNATIONAL TRADE BECOMING A BIGGER PROBLEM'

'The global economic system, established after WWII, is faced with a new challenge,' President Erdoğan said. 'The trade wars and the propensity toward protectionism make it essential to develop new strategies in a variety of fields. The dependence on dollar in international trade is becoming a bigger problem.'

'We need to gradually end the monopoly of the dollar by using local currencies in bilateral trade,' President Erdoğan underscored.

'This system, claimed to have been established to facilitate trade, has now begun to become the biggest drag on global free trade. This problem leads to graver consequences for developing and emerging countries. The attacks, our country suffered in recent weeks are the most striking example of that. They are trying to cast doubt on Turkey's strong and solid economy via currency manipulations. You know those credit rating agencies, their each step is political. They are not honest or forthright. They are cunning. Do not believe them. Go about your business. We have always done that, continued to work and that is how we managed to reach this point. All of a sudden they upgrade a bankrupt country's credit rating by four notches while downgrading Turkey's rating or changing its ratings outlook to stable. None of that worked out so far and it will not work in the future, either.'

'WE ARE DETERMINED TO ESTABLISH FULL INDEPENDENCE IN ECONOMY'

Stating that they will begin to trade in national currencies with Russia, China and Iran, President Erdoğan said: 'This attack, which has no economic ground, which has nothing to do with Turkey's economic parameters and conducted through exchange rates, is aimed at taking over Turkey economically.'

Underscoring that the measures taken by the state and the nation's resolute stance thwarted the economic coup attempt, President Erdoğan said: 'Just like they stood against the putschists' weapons on the night of July 15, the Turkish people will not surrender to the weapons of economy, used by those who pulled the putschists' strings. Rest assured that the Turkish economy will emerge stronger from this period.'

Noting that the pressure caused by the exchange rates and the dependence on dollar are not only Turkey's problems, President Erdoğan draw attention to similar incidents and economic attacks, occurred in the past and said: 'We are determined to establish full independence in economy as well as defense industry and other areas.'

Pointing out that the recent incidents proved how right they were in their efforts to remove the exchange rates' pressure on economy and trade, President Erdoğan said: 'Starting with countries, with which we have strong relations, we will pursue the opportunities to trade in local currencies with all countries all the way to the end. I believe we can utilize opportunities to trade in local currencies while boosting our trade with Kyrgyzstan.'

'FETO'S DAMAGE TO STATE STRUCTURE WILL WORSEN UNLESS MEASURES TAKEN'

Underscoring that the FETO poses a serious threat to all countries it operates in, President Erdoğan stated that this heinous and brutal organization, which deems it legitimate to shed innocents' blood for their self-serving interests, must be eliminated as soon as possible.

President Erdoğan continued his speech as follows: 'What we experienced on the night of July 15 showed what the FETO's ringleader, living in Pennsylvania, can do to achieve his delusions.' Underscoring that the characteristic feature of the FETO is secrecy, deception and taqiyya, President Erdoğan said: 'They are just like cancer cells growing in a body. Unless measures are taken, this organization's damage to the state and social structure will only get worse. We do not want any of our brothers or sisters to experience the problems and troubles we had. That' why we point to this organization's dangers and warn our friends, brothers and sisters wherever we go.'

Underlining that Turkey wants the FETO that killed 251 people and wounded 2 193 people to answer for their crimes before the law, President Erdoğan said: I believe that Kyrgyzstan will react accordingly and adopt the necessary measures against this organization and its militants. The sooner you rid your body of these cancer cells, the lesser damage it will inflict.'