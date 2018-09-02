Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We are determined to further enhance our cooperation with Kyrgyzstan by saving it from the shadow of FETO”

Speaking at the honorary doctorate presentation ceremony held at Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, President Erdoğan said: 'FETO is a treacherous organization. You are our brothers and sisters. Those, who staged a coup against us on July 15, might, Allah forbid, do the same here tomorrow. Having experienced the bad, we are warning you.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek for an official visit, delivered a speech at Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University where he was presented with an honorary doctorate degree.

'MANAS UNIVERSITY IS ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL EXAMPLES OF THE TURKISH-KYRGYZ FRIENDSHIP'

Recalling that Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University was founded in 1995 with the aim of contributing to the development of brotherly countries and communities in the Central Asia, particularly of Kyrgyzstan, President Erdoğan stated that their objective is to raise generations that are beneficial to their states, homelands, nations, families and themselves, and that are faithfully devoted to each other. Underlining that it is of great importance that the Kyrgyz and the Turkish youngsters to be raised in Manas University will each be mission representatives in each other's countries, and even in such countries as Russia and China, President Erdoğan added that with its 23-year-old past, Manas University continues its activities as one of the most beautiful examples of the Turkish-Kyrgyz friendship and brotherhood.

'FETO IS A TREACHEROUS ORGANIZATION'

Stressing that Turkey makes efforts to further boost its cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the areas of economy, trade and culture, and is determined to further enhance this cooperation in the upcoming period by especially saving it from the shadow of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), President Erdoğan continued as follows: 'That is so, because it is a treacherous organization. You are our brothers and sisters. Those, who staged a coup against us on July 15, might, Allah forbid, do the same here tomorrow. They are traitors, they are villains, and therefore, having experienced the bad, we are warning you. Be very careful, they might seize the army, the police, the judiciary and the universities. And, then, one night all of a sudden things, which are never expected, might happen. Be very careful.'

President Erdoğan concluded his address by highlighting that they broke the ground for the Faculty of Medicine of Manas University just before the honorary doctorate presentation ceremony and by expressing his wish that this education bridge built between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan will extend to the entire Central Asia and the entire world by further strengthening and prospering.