Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We are determined to make Turkey a global production and technology base”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 12:50am EDT

Speaking at a ceremony held to launch the Technology-Oriented Industry Initiative: MESS Technology Center and to inaugurate 40 factories, President Erdoğan said: 'We are determined to make Turkey, the center of three continents, a global production and technology base. We have already laid the groundwork for this with the steps we have taken over the past 18 years.'

Play

Current Time0:00

/

Duration Time0:00

Remaining Time-0:00

Stream TypeLIVE

Loaded: 0%

Progress: 0%

0:00

Fullscreen

Mute

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at a ceremony held to launch the Technology-Oriented Industry Initiative: MESS Technology Center and to inaugurate 40 factories.

'OUR EXPORT-ORIENTED COMPANIES EXPAND THEIR CUSTOMER RANGE'

'During the pandemic, many companies of ours have had the opportunity to open up to countries and regions in which they previously had no presence or possessed only limited market share,' the President said, and added: 'We see that our export-oriented companies have further expanded their customer range. As the effects of the pandemic diminish across the world and everything falls into place, the momentum Turkey has gained will grow stronger. Our country will emerge stronger from the COVID-19 period not only in health tourism and medical services but also in other areas including exports, production, agriculture and industry. Regardless of those displeased with it, we are determined to make Turkey, the center of three continents, a global production and technology base. We have already laid the groundwork for this with the steps we have taken over the past 18 years.'

'TURKEY IS THE 13TH LARGEST ECONOMY IN THE WORLD IN TERMS OF PURCHASING POWER PARITY'

Noting that Turkey is the 13th largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power parity, President Erdoğan said that Turkey, with its unmanned aerial vehicles and with its 7 companies in the list of top 100 defense companies, is among the top 4 or 5 countries that possess the most advanced technologies of the world. The President further stressed that Turkey holds the second place worldwide in contracting services, ranks first in Europe in agricultural production and is the leading country of the world in the development aid delivered in proportion to national income.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 29 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 04:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aBANK OF ISRAEL : Remarks by the Bank of Israel Governor at the Cabinet meeting on increasing the budgets for 2020 and 2021 in order to prepare the education system for the 2020/21 school year
PU
12:50aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “We are determined to make Turkey a global production and technology base”
PU
12:37aChina's new tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale
RE
12:20aBritain's treasury officials pushing for tax hikes - newspapers
RE
08/29Huawei focusing on cloud business which still has access to U.S. chips - FT
RE
08/29Xi says China to step up efforts to fight 'splittism' in Tibet
RE
08/29HK survey shows increasing majority back pro-democracy goals, smaller support for protest movement
RE
08/29HK survey shows support grows for pro-democracy goals, 44% back protest movement
RE
08/29Support (19.5%) and opposition (58.5%) to the idea of hong kong independence little changed after new security law-survey
RE
08/29Survey shows support for hong kong's pro-democracy protest movement at slightly above 44% in august
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boers..
2AB SCIENCE : SCIENCE : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur l'émission de bons de souscriptions d'actions ..
3MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION : METROPOLE TELEVISION : Half-year financial report 2019
4CHINA AIRLINES, LTD. : CHINA AIRLINES : Defying China, Czech delegation arrives in Taiwan
5KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C : KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C : “Markaz” sells an industrial..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group