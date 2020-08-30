Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We are determined to make Turkey a global production and technology base”

Speaking at a ceremony held to launch the Technology-Oriented Industry Initiative: MESS Technology Center and to inaugurate 40 factories, President Erdoğan said: 'We are determined to make Turkey, the center of three continents, a global production and technology base. We have already laid the groundwork for this with the steps we have taken over the past 18 years.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at a ceremony held to launch the Technology-Oriented Industry Initiative: MESS Technology Center and to inaugurate 40 factories.

'OUR EXPORT-ORIENTED COMPANIES EXPAND THEIR CUSTOMER RANGE'

'During the pandemic, many companies of ours have had the opportunity to open up to countries and regions in which they previously had no presence or possessed only limited market share,' the President said, and added: 'We see that our export-oriented companies have further expanded their customer range. As the effects of the pandemic diminish across the world and everything falls into place, the momentum Turkey has gained will grow stronger. Our country will emerge stronger from the COVID-19 period not only in health tourism and medical services but also in other areas including exports, production, agriculture and industry. Regardless of those displeased with it, we are determined to make Turkey, the center of three continents, a global production and technology base. We have already laid the groundwork for this with the steps we have taken over the past 18 years.'

'TURKEY IS THE 13TH LARGEST ECONOMY IN THE WORLD IN TERMS OF PURCHASING POWER PARITY'

Noting that Turkey is the 13th largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power parity, President Erdoğan said that Turkey, with its unmanned aerial vehicles and with its 7 companies in the list of top 100 defense companies, is among the top 4 or 5 countries that possess the most advanced technologies of the world. The President further stressed that Turkey holds the second place worldwide in contracting services, ranks first in Europe in agricultural production and is the leading country of the world in the development aid delivered in proportion to national income.