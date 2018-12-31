Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We side with stability, justice, tolerance and peace in our region and across the world”

In his New Year message, President Erdoğan said: 'We side with stability, justice, tolerance and peace in our region and across the world. In this spirit, we defend the rights of Al-Quds, Damascus, Baghdad, Cairo, Tripoli and Crimea.'

'WE REAP THE REWARDS OF THE EFFORTS WE EXERTED TO RAISE THE PEACE OF OUR PEOPLE AND THE PRESTIGE OF OUR STATE'

'We are leaving behind 2018, throughout which developments of great importance to our country and people took place, and entering 2019 with new hopes and excitements. I pray to Allah that the New Year will lead to favorable developments for our august nation and for the entire humanity.

We spent the last year with a large number of programs, works, visits and meetings on the path of service to our nation. I visited 55 provinces across the country, with the total number of the visits amounting to 90 since I visited some of the provinces more than once. And outside the country, I paid 29 visits to 27 countries. Working very hard in Ankara and Istanbul, we spared no effort in order for Turkey to continue its leap forward in 2018 as well. We reaped the rewards of the efforts we exerted to raise the peace of our people and the prestige of our state.

Turkey, in every corner of which there are ongoing huge investments, attracts the whole world's attention with its increasingly strengthening democratic culture and its identity as a state of law as well as with its experience that keeps growing. One of the most important of these investments is the Istanbul Airport, which we inaugurated on October 29. I wish this airport, one of the greatest works of our Republican history, will be beneficial for our country, people, region and the world. We are also kicking off a new era in healthcare services with the city hospitals we are inaugurating one after another.

'EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT MARKED THE END OF THE ERA OF CRISES AND COUPS D'ÉTAT IN TURKEY'

We repelled the foreign exchange-interest-inflation attack, which started in August, in a short span of time thanks to our country's sound economic structure and the precautions we took. We once again ensured that the aspirations of those, who tried to first label Turkey as a 'breakable economy' and then to actually 'break' it remained unfulfilled. We managed to increase our export figures and tourist numbers to the highest level of our history and to narrow our current deficit to the lowest level of the last era. We continue to step up our efforts related to designing, R&D and production in critical industries, first and foremost in defense industry.

It was one of the greatest achievements of the last year for us that we successfully held the first elections of the new system of government that had been approved of by our people in a referendum held on April 16, 2017. Effective implementation of the Presidential System of Government marked the end of the era of coalitions, crises, memoranda and coups d'état in Turkey.

We started a new era in which our democracy, economy and state institutions would function in a more stable and effective manner. With the decision they made in the June 24 elections, our people showed their determination to protect the Turkish democracy and their rights and freedoms as well as the reforms going on for 16 years. I once again thank anyone who voted for myself and the People's Alliance in these elections.

I believe that this choice, made in order for our country to develop and to achieve its goals, will take Turkey to new horizons as well as to its goals for 2023 and to its vision for 2053 and 2071.

'TURKEY HAS DISPLAYED A HUMANITARIAN AND ETHICAL STANCE IN THE SYRIAN CRISIS SINCE ITS VERY BEGINNING'

The incidents taking place in our country give rise to many problems including the separatist terror. The fact that it is not possible for Turkey to secure its own future without resolving the issues in the region led us to pursue more active politics in diplomacy and on the ground. Turkey, always standing with the oppressed, has displayed a humanitarian and ethical stance in the Syrian crisis since its very beginning.

We side with stability, justice, tolerance and peace in our region and across the world. In this spirit, we defend the rights of Al-Quds, Damascus, Baghdad, Cairo, Tripoli and Crimea. The values we inherited from our civilization and forefathers advise us to prize unity, solidarity and fraternity.

I reiterate it once again that Turkey doesn't have its eyes on any state's soil, sovereignty or rights. Our sole objective is to provide security, peace and a safe future for our own people as well as for our brothers and sisters living in the region.

'TURKEY IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INCIDENTS IN ITS REGION, NOR WILL IT BE A VICTIM OF THEM'

Turkey is not responsible for the incidents in its region, nor will it be a victim of them. We plan and implement with this understanding all the steps we take. Developments in Syria are the results of these efforts. We also continue to contribute to Iraq's stability. We show our determination with regard to protecting our rights in Cyprus, the East Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea both in the political area and on the ground. Above all, we set an example to the world with our humanitarian stance.

Today, we host over four million oppressed people in our lands. Among this large mass of people are individuals from every faith, every race, every disposition and every sect. Because, as Yunus Emre puts it succinctly in his saying, 'WE LOVE THE CREATED FOR THE CREATOR'S SAKE', what we care about those who come to our door is not their identities but them being humans only. Our people have not only won the whole world's appreciation with this generosity they have displayed but also have left future generations a legacy that is a source of pride.

We have left behind a year during which we cracked down on terrorist organizations and achieved the greatest successes of our history in the anti-terror fight. Our security forces enter terrorist organizations' caves, be it in mountains, cities or beyond our borders, and wipe out terrorists. I once again wish Allah's mercy upon our martyrs we have lost in our fight against terror, and health to our veterans. I also wish patience to the families they have left behind. I once again wish peace, health, prosperity and security to our citizens and to our brothers and sisters in the region as well as to the whole humanity in 2019.'