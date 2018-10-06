Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “We will achieve our country's goals with our own prescriptions and solutions”

Speaking at AK Party's consultation meeting, President Erdoğan stressed that they will take every necessary measure to pull Turkey out of the devil's triangle of interest rates, exchange rates and inflation, and said: 'We will achieve our country's goals with our own prescriptions, solutions and programmes. Of course, Turkey is open to all kinds of investments, support and contribution as long as the price to pay for this is not our country's sovereignty and future.'

President and Justice and Development (AK) Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at AK Party's consultation and assessment meeting.

'WE KICKED OFF PREPARATIONS FOR ECONOMIC REFORMS IN THE IMMEDIATE AFTERMATH OF THE ELECTIONS'

Highlighting that the economic situation has been taken under control to a large extent in less than two months although Turkey has come under one of the biggest economic attacks in its history, President Erdoğan said: 'Aren't there any problems, troubles or shortcomings in our economy that we should tackle? Of course, there are. We already rolled up our sleeves and kicked off the preparations for economic reforms in the immediate aftermath of the elections. However, there are such grave discrepancies between these realities and the incidents we have experienced that we cannot help but look for, and see, something fishy about the issue. What is more, remarks by circles, who are actually the source of the crisis, clearly show that the problem is being escalated due to different reasons and motives.'

'TURKEY IS OPEN TO ALL KINDS OF INVESTMENTS AS LONG AS THE PRICE FOR THIS IS NOT ITS SOVEREIGNTY'

Underscoring that they will take every necessary measure to pull Turkey out of the devil's triangle of interest rates, exchange rates and inflation, President Erdoğan said: 'We will achieve our country's goals with our own prescriptions, solutions and programmes. Of course, Turkey is open to all kinds of investments, support and contribution as long as the price to pay for this is not our country's sovereignty and future.'

'NO ONE CAN PUT TURKEY BACK UNDER THE YOKE OF INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS'

Noting that they have exerted great efforts and made major self-sacrifices to pay off Turkey's debts during the term of AK Party, President Erdoğan said that they will not allow anyone to make Turkey experience the same plight again. Describing the recent disputes over a foreign financial counseling firm as attempts solely aimed at making Turkey face the same plight, President Erdoğan underscored that as long as he is alive, no one can put Turkey back under the yoke of international organizations.

'AK PARTY COMES TO MIND WHEN ONE SPEAKS OF PALESTINE'

Also responding to main opposition leader's allegation that he didn't bring up the Al-Quds issue in his address to the UN General Assembly, President Erdoğan said: 'Alright, let's assume that this person in question didn't listen to my speech, but isn't there any single person around him to tell him how Tayyip Erdoğan defended Palestine and Al-Quds at the United Nations, as has been the case at any other international platform? There isn't, it seems.'

Further stressing that the AK Party comes to mind when one speaks of Palestine and Gaza, President Erdoğan stated: 'If the main opposition leader really wants to know about our sensitivity on this issue as well as what we have done, our efforts, known or unknown, he should ask this to Mahmoud Abbas, he should ask this to Ismail Haniyeh. They will give him the necessary answer. That is so because our goal is to always stand together with them.'