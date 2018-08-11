Presidency of Republic of Turkey : “You cannot discipline our nation with the language of threat”

Addressing citizens in Ünye district of Ordu, President Erdoğan reiterated his call to citizens to exchange their savings to Lira, and added: 'Let's wage the most important fight for our independence and future in this field, because the language they understand is this. They are threatening us. You can never discipline our nation with the language of threat. It is the language of law and justice that we understand, not of threat.'

Visiting Ünye district of Ordu, which was affected by the flood disaster, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the citizens there.

Wishing Allah's mercy upon the citizen who lost his life in the flood disaster, and recovery to the injured citizens, President Erdoğan noted that all steps regarding the compensation of the damage will be taken. Stating that the Cingöz Bridge and the other bridges that were damaged in the disaster will be rebuilt as soon as possible, President Erdoğan added that the damages of the hazelnut growers and the citizens whose houses were damaged will also be compensated.

'WE DO WHATEVER LAW REQUIRES'

Reiterating his call to citizens to exchange their savings to Lira, President Erdoğan said: 'Let's wage the most important fight for our independence and future in this field, because the language they understand is this. They are threatening us. You can never discipline our nation with the language of threat. It is the language of law and justice that we understand, not of threat.'

Stressing that it is wrong to try to discipline Turkey with threats, President Erdoğan said: 'I'm once again calling on those who are in the U.S. from here: It is shame that you are changing a strategic partner of yours in NATO with a pastor. The 81 million citizens of this country and their position within this strategic partnership can be changed with nothing. And whatever our stance on this issue has been so far, we will maintain it from now on as well. We do whatever law requires. We have never compromised and will never compromise on law.'