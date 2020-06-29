President Aoun received Patriarch Al-Abssi, heading a delegation of the Roman Catholic Melkite Bishops.

​President Aoun: 'Israel's oil and gas exploration, in the disputed area with Lebanon, is a very serious matter. We will not allow encroachment on our internally recognized internal waters'.

President Aoun: 'We are working to address the current economic crisis, especially the financial part'.

Patriarch Al-Abssi to President Aoun: 'We stand by your side and with you in your mission and responsibility, and we put the issue of our sect's appointments, in your custody'.

President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, announced that he is following-up the information transmitted yesterday, which stated that the Israeli enemy decided starting gas and oil exploration in the disputed area with Lebanon, near Block 9, considering that this issue is 'Very dangerous and will further complicate the situation'. The President asserted that 'Lebanon will not allow encroachment on its internationally recognized territorial waters, especially the exclusive economic zone in the South, where oil and gas blocs are located, especially Block No.9, where exploration will start within months'.

President Aoun's stances came during his reception, today at the Presidential Palace, the Patriarch of Antioch and all the East for the Royal Melkite Catholics, Patriarch Youssef Al-Abssi, heading an accompanying delegation of bishops, in the Presence of former Minister, Salim Jreisatti.

After the meeting, Patriarch Al-Abssi gave the following speech:

'This year, we were unable to hold the Synod in June due in time, because of Corona pandemic, the closing of borders and fear of infections, so we postponed it indefinitely. However, the parents and I personally insisted that this beautiful tradition should not be interrupted, so they visited you and reassured your personal health, the health of the country, and that of the people. So thank you for the welcome and for giving us time to meet you, despite your many worries and your limited time. What we want to say, Mr. President, is that you be confident that we stand with you and by your side, in the message that you carry and in the great national responsibility that you bear with all your potentials, with sincerity, honesty and sacrifice.

For our part, we combine our efforts with yours, hold our hands in yours, and work with you to confront the crisis and overcome it with our means, capabilities and initiatives. We are in contact with the people and wish to cooperate in order for the people's voice to be well heard and for their concerns to be prioritized. Our responsibility invites us to be this sign of hope.

We did not come, Mr. President, to increase worries, but we need this occasion, to put in your hands the subject of appointments to head the Supervision Committee on the security agencies, and the Director General of the Ministry of Works and Roads, , and the director general of Lebanon TV, which has been vacant for three years.

These appointments are prolonged, while others related to other sects have been accomplished without mechanisms. We do not want things to be lost or compromised between those who want the mechanism or reject it. We put this matter in the hands of your Excellency, and you can resolve it, and we are all confident in your wisdom in handling this issue at the earliest opportunity. People are pressuring us and waiting for a clear and comfortable answer.

As for the second issue, it is a wish that we wanted to be represented in last week's dialogue in order to be at your side so we can enrich it and say and give what we have. Your Excellency the President, we fear that our absence will be the tax of our openness to all, we reject intolerance, our distance from partisanship, our inclination to employ and our call to the value of citizenship.

We consider ourselves as messengers of devotion and a bridge between those who do not know or cannot meet, and therefore our presence is a necessity and a demand'.

President Aoun's Reply:

For his side, the President welcomed the delegation, praising what was stated in the speech of Patriarch Al-Abssi, which 'Described the situation in Lebanon with distinction'. President Aoun also pointed out that the current economic crisis began before his election and was exacerbated.

'We could have started treatment immediately at the time, but many projects were postponed, such as the implementation of the McKinsey study, which was developed in 2017, when it was found that Lebanon has productive sectors that must be utilized to develop our economy, which enables us to pay the accumulated debts, but unfortunately there is a certain mentality characterized by laziness and work complication, with people who themselves are the pillars of this crisis. In my opinion, whoever causes the crisis cannot solve it, because in the end he caused this crisis. Since the events of October 17, the severity of the crises has worsened and we have reached the situation we are living in today' the President said.

Finally, President Aoun assured the delegation of working to tackle the crisis, especially the financial part of it. 'We should not forget the international crises as well as the crises in the region surrounding us, the conflict with Israel, and the US policy supporting it' the President concluded.

The delegation accompanying Patriarch Al-Abssi included: Archbishop of Forzol, Zahle and the rest of the Beqaa, Archbishop John Darwish, Archbishop of Banias and Marjeyoun and its dependents, Archbishop George Al-Haddad, Archbishop of Baalbek and its dependents, Archbishop Elias Rahal, Metropolitan of Beirut and Jbeil and its dependents, Archbishop George Baqouni, Metropolitan of Tyr and its dependents, Archbishop Michael Abras, Archbishop of Sidon and Deir Al-Qamar, Archbishop Elie Beshara Haddad, Archbishop of Tripoli and the rest of the North, Bishop Gaurgios Daher, Head of the Patriarchal Diwan, Father Rami Wakim.

Canadian Ambassador:

The President received Canadian Ambassador, Emmanuel Lamoru, on a farewell visit on the occasion of the end of her work in Lebanon.

President Aoun thanked Ambassador Lamoru for her efforts in enhancing and developing Lebanese-Canadian relations.​