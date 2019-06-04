President Chain Stores : PCSC announces on behalf of Chieh Shun Logistics International Corp. for acquisition of right-of-use asset

2019-06-04
Date of events: 2019/06/04 To which item it meets: paragraph 20
1.Name and nature of the subject matter (e.g.land located at
Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Right-of-use asset of real estate at Ding-Hu-Duan
No.0195-0000 and No.0196-0000, Guishan Dist., Taoyuan City.
(Parking Spaces for Trucks)
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2019/06/04
3.Transaction volume (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX p'ing),
unit price, total transaction price:
Volume: 407.2 Taiwanese ping
Unit price: NT$ 61 per ping, monthly rent: NT$25K.
Total transaction price: around NT$ 1,568,750.
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship with the company (if
the trading counterpart is a natural person and is not an actual
related
party of the Company, the name of the trading counterpart is not
required to be disclosed):
Counterparty to the trade:President Transnet Corp.
Relationship with the company: Related party.
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is an actual related party, a
public announcement shall also include the reason for choosing the
related party as trading counterpart and the identity of the
previous owner (including its relationship with the company and
the trading counterpart), price of transfer and the date of
acquisition:
Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:
Location meets the operation requirement and the overall
Group land resource planning.
Previous transaction: the counterparty acquires the right of use asset from
a non-related party.
6.Where a person who owned the property within the past five years has
been an actual related person of the company, a public announcement
shall also include the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal
by the related person and the person's relationship to the company
at those times:NA
7.Anticipated loss or profit from the disposal (not applicable in cases
of acquisition of assets) (where originally deferred, the status or
recognition shall be stated and explained):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important stipulations:
Terms of payment: Based on the agreement.
Restrictive covenants in the contract: None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as tender invitation
, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price and the decision-making department:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: by negotiation
The reference basis for the decision on price: based on market price.
The decision-making department: Board of directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal institution and its appraisal
amount:NA
11.Name of the appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the appraiser:NA
13.Is the appraisal report price a limited price or specific price?:NA
14.Has an appraisal report not yet been obtained?:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not been obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the transaction amount,
and opinion of the certifying CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the certifying CPA:NA
19.The practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Requirement for the business operation. Parking spaces for trucks.
22.Do the directors have any objection to the present transaction?:NA
23.Is it a related party transaction?:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors'resolution:2019/06/04
25.Date of the recognition of the supervisors
or the board of independent directors'resolution:2019/06/04
26.Is the transaction to acquire a real estate
or right-of-use asset from the related party?:Yes
27.The appraisal price conducted in accordance with
the Article 16 of the 'Regulations Governing the Acquisition
and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies':NA
28.Where the above appraisal price is lower than
the transaction price, the appraisal price conducted
in accordance with the Article 17 of the
'Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal
of Assets by Public Companies':NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
