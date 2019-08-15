President Chain Stores : PCSC announces on behalf of President Chain Store (Hong Kong) Holdings Ltd. for important resolution of 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

2019-08-15

Date of events: 2019/08/15 To which item it meets: paragraph 18

Statement:

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2019/08/15

2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit

compensation: Adoption of the Proposal for 2018 Profit Distribution

3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:NA

4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial

statements: Ratification of 2018 Financial Statements.

5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and

supervisors:NA

6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:NA

7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

