President Chain Stores : PCSC announces on behalf of President Chain Store (Hong Kong) Holdings Ltd. for important resolution of 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

2019-08-15
Date of events: 2019/08/15 To which item it meets: paragraph 18
Statement:
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2019/08/15
2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit
compensation: Adoption of the Proposal for 2018 Profit Distribution
3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial
statements: Ratification of 2018 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Back>
Disclaimer
President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 07:46:09 UTC