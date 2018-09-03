Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President Chain Stores : PCSC will participate in Credit Suisse Taiwan Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 08:52am CEST

2018-09-03

Date of events: 2018/09/07 To which item it meets: paragraph 12
Statement:
1.Date of the investor conference:2018/09/07
2.Time of the investor conference:9:00 AM
3.Location of the investor conference:Grand Hyatt Taipei
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:
To give an overview of the financial results for the
first half in 2018 and the operation strategies in the future.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release:
Please refer to M.O.P.S website
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:
Yes, please refer to http://www.7-11.com.tw/company/ir/conference.html
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to the
M.O.P.S or company website for more information.

Back>

Disclaimer

President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 06:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aRINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S : Share buy-back programme - week 35
AQ
09:35aWPP : confirms Mark Read as chief executive
AQ
09:35aAICURIS ANTI INFECTIVE CURES GMBH : Reports Positive Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results with Immunomodulator AIC649 in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B
EQ
09:35aSTADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG : Peter Goldschmidt to succeed Claudio Albrecht as STADA's CEO
EQ
09:35aMedulloblastoma - Pipeline Insight, 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:33aMACY'S : In labor-friendly Seattle, unions push for new territory
AQ
09:32aELDERS : Non-Executive Director Appointment
PU
09:32aDAI ICHI LIFE : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares PDF
PU
09:32aCAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CareTech Holdings plc
PU
09:31aPolice in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2Police in U.S. probe JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN: Issuance of first convertible notes to ONCOLOGIE without subscription rights
4NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Update on Well 234 Drilling
5RDI REIT : RDI REIT : Notice of Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.