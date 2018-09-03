President Chain Stores : PCSC will participate in Credit Suisse Taiwan Conference

2018-09-03

Date of events: 2018/09/07 To which item it meets: paragraph 12

Statement:

1.Date of the investor conference:2018/09/07

2.Time of the investor conference:9:00 AM

3.Location of the investor conference:Grand Hyatt Taipei

4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:

To give an overview of the financial results for the

first half in 2018 and the operation strategies in the future.

5.The presentation of the investor conference release:

Please refer to M.O.P.S website

6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:

Yes, please refer to http://www.7-11.com.tw/company/ir/conference.html

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to the

M.O.P.S or company website for more information.

