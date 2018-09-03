President Chain Stores : PCSC will participate in Credit Suisse Taiwan Conference

2018-09-03
Date of events: 2018/09/07 To which item it meets: paragraph 12
Statement:
1.Date of the investor conference:2018/09/07
2.Time of the investor conference:9:00 AM
3.Location of the investor conference:Grand Hyatt Taipei
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:
To give an overview of the financial results for the
first half in 2018 and the operation strategies in the future.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release:
Please refer to M.O.P.S website
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:
Yes, please refer to http://www.7-11.com.tw/company/ir/conference.html
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to the
M.O.P.S or company website for more information.
Disclaimer
President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 06:51:02 UTC