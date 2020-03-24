Log in
President Chain Stores : PCSC will participate in HSBC online investor conference

03/24/2020 | 06:53am EDT

2020-03-24

Date of events: 2020/03/25 To which item it meets: paragraph 12
Statement:
1.Date of the investor conference:2020/03/25
2.Time of the investor conference:14:00 PM
3.Location of the investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:
To give an overview of the financial results for 2019 and
the operation strategies in the future.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release:
Please refer to M.O.P.S website
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:
Please refer to http://www.7-11.com.tw/company/ir_en/conference.html
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to the
M.O.P.S or company website for more information.

Disclaimer

President Chain Stores Corporation published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 10:52:07 UTC
