President Chain Stores : PCSC will participate in HSBC online investor conference

2020-03-24

Date of events: 2020/03/25 To which item it meets: paragraph 12

Statement:

1.Date of the investor conference:2020/03/25

2.Time of the investor conference:14:00 PM

3.Location of the investor conference:Online investor conference

4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:

To give an overview of the financial results for 2019 and

the operation strategies in the future.

5.The presentation of the investor conference release:

Please refer to M.O.P.S website

6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:

Please refer to http://www.7-11.com.tw/company/ir_en/conference.html

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to the

M.O.P.S or company website for more information.



