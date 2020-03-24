President Chain Stores : PCSC will participate in HSBC online investor conference

2020-03-24
Date of events: 2020/03/25 To which item it meets: paragraph 12
Statement:
1.Date of the investor conference:2020/03/25
2.Time of the investor conference:14:00 PM
3.Location of the investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Brief information disclosed in the investor conference:
To give an overview of the financial results for 2019 and
the operation strategies in the future.
5.The presentation of the investor conference release:
Please refer to M.O.P.S website
6.Will the presentation be released in the Company's website:
Please refer to http://www.7-11.com.tw/company/ir_en/conference.html
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please refer to the
M.O.P.S or company website for more information.
