President Clinton Provides a Powerful Message to Attendees of the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

For the 7th year in a row, President Clinton presented the
keynote address at the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology
Summit. In his speech, President Clinton commended attendees on the
273,077 lives saved over the last 7 years and asked participating
clinicians, hospitals and healthcare technology companies to recruit
others to join them. He stated, “I'm grateful that the movement just in
the last year alone saved more than 90,000 lives. I'm grateful for the
4,700 hospitals at home and around the world that are part of this
effort. I'm grateful that 89 technology companies have committed to
share data to develop algorithms and predict dangerous trends. And I
hope there will be more. I'm very happy that this is increasingly a
global effort. The patient safety movement now has 35 regional chairs
leading local networks across 50 countries.” He continued, “My most
important message is to please stay active in this, please get more
people active in it and don't give up.”
After his speech, President Clinton sat down with the Founder & Chairman
of the Patient Safety Movement, Joe Kiani, on stage and they discussed
the state of the world today, the dangers of apathy, global warming and
the opioid epidemic. President’s Clinton’s speech and discussion with
Kiani will be on the Patient Safety Movement’s YouTube channel next
week: https://www.youtube.com/user/0x2020
Other keynotes included speaker Daniel J. Cole, presenting the emerging
challenge of Delirium from the perspective of the American Society of
Anesthesiologists (ASA).
New Actionable Patient Safety Solution Introduced in Medication
Safety: Drug Shortages
By addressing drug shortages in the healthcare system, caused by such
factors as business decisions, manufacturing problems, and product
discontinuation, hospitals can mitigate possible delays in treatment
protocol and the increased likelihood of medical errors due to subpar
substitutes.
“We can’t hope for zero preventable harm and deaths, we need to plan for
it and put the proper patient safety processes in place,” says Joe
Kiani, Founder and Chairman of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation.
“Patient safety experts from around the world have done the heavy
lifting and created proven solutions. These APSS are available to every
hospital and thousands have implemented one or two APSS but sadly, only
4 hospitals have implemented all of them. We hope to see every
hospital implement every APSS in 2019.”
Summit presentations today included:
-
Healthcare
Technology Leadership Panel – Medtronic’s Chairman & CEO Omar
Ishrak was the moderator of the panel, consisting of Dr. Donald
Rucker, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, US
Department of Health and Human Services; Ed Cantwell, President &
Chief Executive Officer, Center for Medical Interoperability; Anders
Wold, President and Chief Executive Officer, Clinical Care Solutions
GE Healthcare; Jan Kimpen, Chief Medical Officer, Philips; and
Katherine Kay, Patient Advocate, discussing how hospitals are
leveraging open data to create interoperability.
-
Pushing Transparency and Aligned Incentives
Through Policymakers Panel – The panel, consisting of Larry
Smith, Vice President, Risk Management Services, MedStar Health; Aidan
Fowler, National Director of Patient Safety, Deputy, Chief Medical
Officer England, NHS Improvement, Department of Health and social
care; Scott Morrish, patient advocate; and Congressman Harley Rouda,
was moderated by former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, discussed
the need for aligned incentives.
-
Delirium
Panel: An Emerging Patient Safety Challenge
– Moderated by Dr. Michael A. E. Ramsay, the panel, consisting of Dr.
Pratik Pandharipande, Professor and Chief of Anesthesiology Critical
Care Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Lee Fleisher,
Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Chair
Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, ASA
Perioperative Brain Initiative; Adrian Gelb, Secretary, Distinguished
Professor (Emeritus), World Federation Societies of Anesthesiologists,
University of California, San Francisco; Dr. David Scott, Director of
Anesthesia & Acute Pain Medicine, Prof. at School of Med, Chair of
Perioperative Cogn., St. Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne, Australia,
University of Melbourne, Alzheimer’s Association Int.; Dr. Daniel
Arnal Velasco, Patient Safety and Quality Committee Chair, President
ESA, SENSAR; and Audrey Curtis, patient advocate, discussed how
delirium can be prevented in half the estimated 2.6 million patients
affected by it in the U.S. each year.
-
Leading
Causes of Preventable In-Hospital Deaths Panel – Moderated by
patient safety champion Dr. Tami Minnier. This panel, consisting of
Carole Hemmelgarn, patient advocate; Dr. Helen Macfie, Chief
Transformation Officer, MemorialCare Health System; Thomas J.
Kallstrom, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, American
Association for Respiratory Care; and Clifford Hughes, Immediate Past
President & Chairman of Board Accreditation Council, and International
Society for Quality in Health Care, examined the flipside of how
patient safety is typically viewed. Instead of a Safety I perspective,
where the focus is on creating an environment where “as few things as
possible go wrong,” the panel highlighted the Safety II perspective
that emphasizes ensuring “as many things as possible go right.”
The evening ended with a special musical performance by the two-time
Grammy nominee Belinda Carlisle. She shared that this cause is
close to her heart as she too has lost both family and friends due to
medical errors.
About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8
million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient
Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free
tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics,
Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of
preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety will require a
collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients,
healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government,
employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable
solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World
Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings together
some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new
ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact
solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient
Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the
data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make
commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the
Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward ZERO preventable
deaths. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.
