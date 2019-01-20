President Clinton Provides a Powerful Message to Attendees of the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

Implement All of the APSS

For the 7th year in a row, President Clinton presented the keynote address at the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. In his speech, President Clinton commended attendees on the 273,077 lives saved over the last 7 years and asked participating clinicians, hospitals and healthcare technology companies to recruit others to join them. He stated, “I'm grateful that the movement just in the last year alone saved more than 90,000 lives. I'm grateful for the 4,700 hospitals at home and around the world that are part of this effort. I'm grateful that 89 technology companies have committed to share data to develop algorithms and predict dangerous trends. And I hope there will be more. I'm very happy that this is increasingly a global effort. The patient safety movement now has 35 regional chairs leading local networks across 50 countries.” He continued, “My most important message is to please stay active in this, please get more people active in it and don't give up.”

After his speech, President Clinton sat down with the Founder & Chairman of the Patient Safety Movement, Joe Kiani, on stage and they discussed the state of the world today, the dangers of apathy, global warming and the opioid epidemic. President’s Clinton’s speech and discussion with Kiani will be on the Patient Safety Movement’s YouTube channel next week: https://www.youtube.com/user/0x2020

Other keynotes included speaker Daniel J. Cole, presenting the emerging challenge of Delirium from the perspective of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA).

New Actionable Patient Safety Solution Introduced in Medication Safety: Drug Shortages

By addressing drug shortages in the healthcare system, caused by such factors as business decisions, manufacturing problems, and product discontinuation, hospitals can mitigate possible delays in treatment protocol and the increased likelihood of medical errors due to subpar substitutes.

“We can’t hope for zero preventable harm and deaths, we need to plan for it and put the proper patient safety processes in place,” says Joe Kiani, Founder and Chairman of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. “Patient safety experts from around the world have done the heavy lifting and created proven solutions. These APSS are available to every hospital and thousands have implemented one or two APSS but sadly, only 4 hospitals have implemented all of them. We hope to see every hospital implement every APSS in 2019.”

Summit presentations today included:

Healthcare Technology Leadership Panel – Medtronic’s Chairman & CEO Omar Ishrak was the moderator of the panel, consisting of Dr. Donald Rucker, National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, US Department of Health and Human Services; Ed Cantwell, President & Chief Executive Officer, Center for Medical Interoperability; Anders Wold, President and Chief Executive Officer, Clinical Care Solutions GE Healthcare; Jan Kimpen, Chief Medical Officer, Philips; and Katherine Kay, Patient Advocate, discussing how hospitals are leveraging open data to create interoperability.

– The panel, consisting of Larry Smith, Vice President, Risk Management Services, MedStar Health; Aidan Fowler, National Director of Patient Safety, Deputy, Chief Medical Officer England, NHS Improvement, Department of Health and social care; Scott Morrish, patient advocate; and Congressman Harley Rouda, was moderated by former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, discussed the need for aligned incentives. Delirium Panel : An Emerging Patient Safety Challenge – Moderated by Dr. Michael A. E. Ramsay, the panel, consisting of Dr. Pratik Pandharipande, Professor and Chief of Anesthesiology Critical Care Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Lee Fleisher, Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Chair Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, ASA Perioperative Brain Initiative; Adrian Gelb, Secretary, Distinguished Professor (Emeritus), World Federation Societies of Anesthesiologists, University of California, San Francisco; Dr. David Scott, Director of Anesthesia & Acute Pain Medicine, Prof. at School of Med, Chair of Perioperative Cogn., St. Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne, Australia, University of Melbourne, Alzheimer’s Association Int.; Dr. Daniel Arnal Velasco, Patient Safety and Quality Committee Chair, President ESA, SENSAR; and Audrey Curtis, patient advocate, discussed how delirium can be prevented in half the estimated 2.6 million patients affected by it in the U.S. each year.

The evening ended with a special musical performance by the two-time Grammy nominee Belinda Carlisle. She shared that this cause is close to her heart as she too has lost both family and friends due to medical errors.

About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward ZERO preventable deaths. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.

