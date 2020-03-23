Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 10:03pm EDT
Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

John E. Whitley, of Virginia, to be the Director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation at the Department of Defense.

Mr. Whitley currently serves as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller. He was previously a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Defense Analyses and the Center for Naval Analysis.

Formerly, Mr. Whitley served as a Healthcare Analyst at the Military Compensation and Retirement Modernization Commission, an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Adelaide in Australia, and an Adjunct Professor at the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration at George Washington University. Additionally, Mr. Whitley served as Director of Program Analysis and Evaluation at the Department of Homeland Security and as an Operations Research Analyst within the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Mr. Whitley served in the United States Army in the Second Ranger Battalion and attended the Special Operations medical course. He earned undergraduate degrees from Virginia Tech and a Ph.D. and M.A. in economics from the University of Chicago.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Andrew Lawler, of California, to be the United States Commissioner (NOAA Representative) for the following:
The Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission.
The International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas.
The Commission for the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean.

Joan Breton Connelly, of New York, to be a Member of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee for a term expiring April 25, 2022.

Steven Bledsoe, of California, to be a Member of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee for a term expiring April 25, 2020, and an additional term expiring April 25, 2023.

J.D. Deming, of Nevada, to be a Member of the Cultural Property Advisory Committee for a term expiring April 25, 2020, and an additional term expiring April 25, 2023.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 02:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pVCREDIT : Revenue in 2019 Increased by 41.2% Amidst Downturn, Successfully Transformed into a Pure Online Customer Finance Platform
AQ
11:19pHouse Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
RE
11:19pSuncor Energy provides a corporate update including revised 2020 capital program, operating costs and production outlook
GL
11:16pHINDUSTAN UNILEVER : to Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Female Hygiene Brand
DJ
11:11pPETROCHINA : China's January-February gasoline exports surge 32% as virus dents domestic demand
RE
11:09pMILESTONE (MIST) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
11:01pGlobal Antibiotics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc. | Technavio
BU
10:53pBANK OF JAPAN : Nikkei soars over 1,100 points on dividend stock buying, BOJ hopes
AQ
10:53pMain events scheduled for Wednesday, March 25
AQ
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS ALGN, INO, TLRY, WWE INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
2DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 sta..
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Withdraws 2020 Earnings Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group