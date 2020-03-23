President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

John E. Whitley, of Virginia, to be the Director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation at the Department of Defense.

Mr. Whitley currently serves as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller. He was previously a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Defense Analyses and the Center for Naval Analysis.

Formerly, Mr. Whitley served as a Healthcare Analyst at the Military Compensation and Retirement Modernization Commission, an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Adelaide in Australia, and an Adjunct Professor at the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration at George Washington University. Additionally, Mr. Whitley served as Director of Program Analysis and Evaluation at the Department of Homeland Security and as an Operations Research Analyst within the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Mr. Whitley served in the United States Army in the Second Ranger Battalion and attended the Special Operations medical course. He earned undergraduate degrees from Virginia Tech and a Ph.D. and M.A. in economics from the University of Chicago.