President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

06/12/2020 | 01:38pm EDT
Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Bradley Hansell, of Virginia, to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security.

Mr. Hansell is currently an Associate Director at Boston Consulting Group. He is a recognized expert in strategy and serves as a leader in the North American Public Sector practice.

Mr. Hansell previously served as a Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs where, as the Senior Director for Transnational Threats on the National Security Council staff, he coordinated interagency policy issues to address critical national security challenges. Prior to joining the White House, he was a Consultant at Boston Consulting Group's Washington, D.C. office.

Mr. Hansell is a retired Army Special Forces Officer, whose service includes commanding Special Forces teams in South America and Afghanistan. He began his military career in the Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, where he served in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific maritime theaters. For his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Meritorious Service Medal.

Mr. Hansell earned his B.A. from Villanova University and his MBA from the Darden Business School at the University of Virginia, as a Pat Tillman military scholar.

-
Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Michael Wynne, of Florida, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy.

Steven D. Poulin, of Florida, to be Joint Task Force East Director, Department of Homeland Security.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 17:37:08 UTC
