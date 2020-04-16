President Donald J. Trump Is Beginning the Next Phase In Our Fight Against Coronavirus: Guidelines for Opening Up America Again

BEGINNING THE NEXT PHASE IN THE FIGHT: President Donald J. Trump is continuing the fight against the coronavirus by beginning to reopen the country in a smart and safe way.

The Trump Administration is issuing new guidelines to enable individual States to reopen in phases using a deliberate, data-driven approach. Under these guidelines, States will reopen one step at a time, rather than all at once.

The guidelines will empower Governors to tailor the phased reopening to address the situation in their State. Governors can begin phased openings at the Statewide or county-by-county level.

These guidelines were developed by the top medical experts from across the Government and are based on verifiable metrics regarding the situation on the ground.

The guidelines set clear benchmarks on new cases, testing, and hospital resources for States to meet to proceed toward a phased reopening. Criteria include a downward trajectory in cases presenting coronavirus-like symptoms or a downward trajectory in positive tests. The criteria also included hospitals having the resources to treat all patients without crisis care and a robust testing program for healthcare workers.



CONTINUING TO PROTECT AMERICANS: These new guidelines represent the next phase in President Trump's data-based approach to protect the health and wellbeing of Americans.

Thanks to the commitment and sacrifices of Americans across the country, we have seen critical progress in flattening the curve. A long-term nationwide shutdown is not sustainable and would inflict wide-ranging harm on the health and wellbeing of our citizens.

The President's data-based approach will protect the health and safety of Americans while laying the groundwork for economic growth.

These guidelines will allow healthy Americans to safely return to work as conditions allow while protecting seniors and other vulnerable Americans.

LEADING A HISTORIC MOBILIZATION: President Trump has led a historic mobilization to rapidly ramp up testing and the distribution of medical supplies.