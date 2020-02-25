President Donald J. Trump Is Strengthening Our Strategic Partnership With India

DEMONSTRATING OUR STRONG PARTNERSHIP: President Donald J. Trump visited India this week to build on the vital partnership between our two nations.

This week, President Trump made his first official visit to India, working to expand our already strong strategic partnership.

During his visit, the President spoke about the importance of the United States-India relationship before a crowd of more than 110,000 at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium.

The President had the privilege of visiting some of India's cherished cultural sites, including the Taj Mahal in Agra.

ENHANCING OUR VIBRANT ECONOMIC TIES: The United States and India benefit from strong economic ties that advance prosperity, investment, and job creation in both countries.

The United States and India enjoy a longstanding trade relationship, exceeding $142 billion in two-way trade in 2018 alone.

India is a growing destination for American energy exports. During President Trump's tenure in office, energy exports to India have grown substantially, generating billions of dollars in American revenues. In India, ExxonMobil signed a deal to further improve India's natural gas distribution network so that the country can accept even more American LNG exports.

The President and Prime Minister Modi are working toward a trade agreement that reflects the full potential of the economic relationship between our two countries.

The United States and India are committed to investing in sustainable, transparent, quality infrastructure in the region.

EXPANDING OUR SECURITY RELATIONSHIP: The United States and India are deepening our security relationship and helping to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.