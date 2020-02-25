Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President Donald J. Trump Is Strengthening Our Strategic Partnership With India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:33pm EST

DEMONSTRATING OUR STRONG PARTNERSHIP: President Donald J. Trump visited India this week to build on the vital partnership between our two nations.

  • This week, President Trump made his first official visit to India, working to expand our already strong strategic partnership.
  • During his visit, the President spoke about the importance of the United States-India relationship before a crowd of more than 110,000 at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium.
  • The President had the privilege of visiting some of India's cherished cultural sites, including the Taj Mahal in Agra.

ENHANCING OUR VIBRANT ECONOMIC TIES: The United States and India benefit from strong economic ties that advance prosperity, investment, and job creation in both countries.

  • The United States and India enjoy a longstanding trade relationship, exceeding $142 billion in two-way trade in 2018 alone.
  • India is a growing destination for American energy exports.
    • During President Trump's tenure in office, energy exports to India have grown substantially, generating billions of dollars in American revenues.
    • In India, ExxonMobil signed a deal to further improve India's natural gas distribution network so that the country can accept even more American LNG exports.
  • The President and Prime Minister Modi are working toward a trade agreement that reflects the full potential of the economic relationship between our two countries.
  • The United States and India are committed to investing in sustainable, transparent, quality infrastructure in the region.

EXPANDING OUR SECURITY RELATIONSHIP: The United States and India are deepening our security relationship and helping to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

  • The United States is working closely with India to combat terrorism, confront global drug trafficking, and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    • President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are calling on other countries in the region to take steps to counter terrorism.
    • United States-India defense cooperation contributes to the prosperity and security of the entire Indo-Pacific region.
  • During this week's trip, India announced it will procure over $3 billion in American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60R helicopters.
  • The President and Prime Minister Modi discussed the importance of building secure 5G systems to promote a trusted networking future.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:32:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pConversational Systems Market 2020-2024 | Growing Advances in NLP, ML, and AI Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:01pIOTS, RESI, TCO, and LM Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
GL
08:01pPOTLATCHDELTIC : Executives to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
08:01pETFC, FGL, CSFL, and FSB Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
GL
08:00pEXCLUSIVE : Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai raises $500 million in Toyota-led funding- sources
RE
08:00pEBAY : Managed Payments Program to Add U.K., After Success in U.S. and Germany
DJ
07:59p5N PLUS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:58pFORTESCUE METALS : JP Morgan Conference Presentation
PU
07:58pFORTESCUE METALS : BMO Conference Presentation Autonomous Hulage
PU
07:54pCourt Order Lets Terpin's Claims Against AT&T Mobility Proceed to Trial; Terpin Will File Additional Allegations to Preserve Punitive Damages Relief for up to $200 Million
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
3CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : 4Q Net Profit Surged
4DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : shares slide on Olympics cancellation fears
5COMCAST CORPORATION : Comcast Wraps Up Deal for Free-TV Service Xumo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group