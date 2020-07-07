Log in
President Donald J. Trump Is Supporting the Safe Reopening of America's Schools

07/07/2020 | 04:14pm EDT
Quote

Our country has got to get back, and it's got to get back as soon as possible. And I don't consider our country coming back if the schools are closed.

President Donald J. Trump

SAFELY REOPENING SCHOOLS: President Donald J. Trump and his Administration are working to support the safe reopening of schools for the fall.
  • Today, President Trump is hosting a national dialogue with State, local, and tribal leaders, educators, and families to discuss the importance of reopening all of America's schools in a safe way, starting from the premise of what is best for the children of America.
  • President Trump knows that, for the wellbeing of our children and country, students must begin safely learning again and receiving supportive services from schools.
  • As the American Academy of Pediatrics has said, 'all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.'
PROMOTING SAFE AND EFFECTIVE LEARNING: The importance of in-person learning is well documented, and continued closures stand to negatively impact the welfare of America's youth.
  • Through educational advancement and the many supportive services they provide, our Nation's schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development.
  • Continued school closures could have serious consequences for the holistic health of children and communities, especially those who are most underserved, for generations.
    • Research has shown that school closures disproportionately affect the most vulnerable students, widening disparities in achievement and harming economic potential.
  • Lengthy time away from schools - and associated interruptions in supportive services - make it difficult for schools to best serve their students' wellbeing.
    • While children are away from schools, educators are unable to effectively address important learning deficits, child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation.
  • School closures also limit the availability of reliable, healthy meals for some students and take away physical activity options for children and families.
SUPPORTING STUDENTS AND SCHOOLS: The Trump Administration is providing strong support to ensure K-12 students continue to learn while mitigating the spread of the virus.
  • The President has made more than $13 billion available to support continued education for K-12 students enrolled in public, charter, and private schools affected by the coronavirus.
  • Through the Treasury Department's $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, State and local governments can access funding to help school districts affected by the coronavirus.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released detailed guidance to ensure school officials understand how to prepare for, prevent transmission of, and react quickly to coronavirus cases within an education system.
  • The CDC has offered schools supplemental considerations on how to assess risks of in-person classes, class sizes, behaviors, and cleaning techniques and provided guidance to help schools determine the necessity of conducting screenings, testing, and contact tracing.
  • The Trump Administration has provided flexibility for school breakfast and lunch programs, helping children access nutritious meals in a safe manner for the entire school-year.

Published on 07 July 2020
