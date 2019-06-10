President Dwaun J. Warmack Leaving Harris-Stowe State University

St. Louis, MO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ST. LOUIS – Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents Chairman Atty. Ronald A. Norwood announced today that University President, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, is leaving the University to become the new President of Claflin University in Orangeburg, SC.

President Warmack has served for five years at Harris-Stowe, driving key advancements at the campus and across public higher education in Missouri. Under President Warmack’s leadership, HSSU has forged strong community connections and built the capacity to sustain its momentum as the institution moves beyond its 162-year history. President Warmack will work with his team and community leaders through July on ensuring a smooth transition of leadership at the University.

Chairman Norwood also announced that the Board of Regents would immediately begin consulting with university leaders as well as campus and community stakeholders for the selection of a new president to continue the advancements and maintain the momentum achieved under President Warmack’s leadership

Significant developments at Harris-Stowe State University over the last five years under Dr. Warmack’s leadership have included:

A substantial increase in enrollment, retention, and degree production. Harris-Stowe has seen a 34% increase in overall headcount; applications to attend HSSU have soared to more than 6,000 in 2018 compared to 667 in 2013- HSSU is currently the fastest growing public University in the state of Missouri;

Increased degree offerings from 14 to now more than 50 majors, minors and certificate programs, including majors in Communications, Psychology, and History, and a minor in Africana Studies. Also, the University has cultivated partnerships with other local universities that have led to new programs in Engineering, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, and Pharmacy;

Implemented critical internal procedures and policies to ensure the University’s continuing commitment to transparency, accountability, and effectiveness;

Developed stronger community ties through civic engagement increasing capacity and discovering new pathways for growth; and

Increased external grant funding from $2,832,129 to nearly $24 million and the Harris-Stowe Foundation fund balance by 681%.

“This was a difficult decision for me. Within the last five years, we have done some transformational work at HSSU, which has been recognized nationally. There is something special about the spirit found at this University. It is intense, real, sincere, authentic – and I have been proud to be a part of HSSU’s rich history.

The dedicated faculty and staff who work here, and the students are second to none,” said President Warmack. “I can confidently leave knowing that HSSU is in great shape with a tremendous leadership team in place to continue our momentum, growth, and success.” Be assured that effective leadership will continue at our historic institution, as Provost Dr. Dwyane Smith will assume the role of interim president until a full presidential search is completed.

“The members of the Board of Regents greatly appreciate the transformative work of President Warmack and his team that has radically changed Harris-Stowe State University in countless positive ways,” said Board of Regents Chairman Attorney Ronald A. Norwood. “Dr. Warmack has been impactful in successfully guiding this great, historical institution and his five-year tenure will leave a long-lasting imprint on the St. Louis region and the State of Missouri. Thanks to his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, Harris-Stowe has made exceptional strides and is well positioned for the future.”

Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU), located in midtown St. Louis offers the most affordable bachelor’s degree in the state of Missouri. The University is a fully accredited four-year institution with 50 majors, minors and certificate programs in education, business and arts and sciences. Harris-Stowe’s mission is to provide outstanding educational opportunities for individuals seeking a rich and engaging academic experience. HSSU’s programs are designed to nurture intellectual curiosity and build authentic skills that prepare students for leadership roles in a global society.

