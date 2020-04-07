Log in
President Ghani and Iranian Foreign Minister Speak by Phone

04/07/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

President Ashraf Ghani in a phone conversation with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran discussed bilateral and regional cooperation, particularly efforts to contain the spread of corona virus and repatriation of the Afghan refugees from Iran.
Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif assured President Ghani that Iran would provide free health services to the Afghan refugees infected with the coronavirus in that country.
They also extended a sincere discussion over the political status in Afghanistan and the region.

Disclaimer

Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 17:17:03 UTC
