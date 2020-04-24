President Ghani virtually meets with World Bank Country Director for...

Henry Kerali World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan

President Ashraf Ghani spoke via VTC with Henry Kerali, the World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan yesterday evening to discuss the bank's financial commitments to Afghanistan on fighting corona virus and share the government's covid-19 response plan.

The president said Afghanistan needs the collaboration of donors and partners like the World Bank in the current circumstances to be able to address the needs of the vulnerable groups, particularly the poor and destitute class of society and to finance the programs and projects affected by the spread of the corona virus.

The two sides discussed the World Bank's long-term support for the Citizen Charter and other development programs and agreed to formation of a joint-committee of the Afghan Government and the World Bank with First Vice President Amrullah Saleh in the lead to enable assistance delivery to the poor and vulnerable groups and beginning a number of short-term projects.