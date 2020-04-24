Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President Ghani virtually meets with World Bank Country Director for...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 08:43am EDT

Henry Kerali World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan

President Ashraf Ghani spoke via VTC with Henry Kerali, the World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan yesterday evening to discuss the bank's financial commitments to Afghanistan on fighting corona virus and share the government's covid-19 response plan.

The president said Afghanistan needs the collaboration of donors and partners like the World Bank in the current circumstances to be able to address the needs of the vulnerable groups, particularly the poor and destitute class of society and to finance the programs and projects affected by the spread of the corona virus.

The two sides discussed the World Bank's long-term support for the Citizen Charter and other development programs and agreed to formation of a joint-committee of the Afghan Government and the World Bank with First Vice President Amrullah Saleh in the lead to enable assistance delivery to the poor and vulnerable groups and beginning a number of short-term projects.

Disclaimer

Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 12:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS : CEO & President Letter to Shareholders
AQ
09:01aCORBY SPIRIT AND WINE : and Diageo Canada Banding Together to Support Hospitality Workers Displaced by COVID-19 Closures
AQ
09:01aIPL PLASTICS INC : . to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 13th
AQ
09:01aKLONDIKE SILVER : Drilling - Drifting Update
AQ
09:01aThe Hershey Company Commits $1 Million to Production of Disposable Facemasks
GL
09:01aICERTIS : Donates to UW Medicine for COVID-19 Response Efforts
PR
09:01aTHE CONFERENCE BOARD : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for India Declined
PR
09:01aXP Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results and Host Webcast After Market Close on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
GL
09:01aARENA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
09:01aLogMeIn Reimagines Customer Engagement with Virtual CXNext 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : French court to rule on Amazon union spat as vendors struggle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group