President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin

The current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed during the meeting. Special attention was paid to the development of trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

President Tokayev noted the importance of further increasing cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic both in the bilateral format and through the Eurasian Economic Union.

They also reviewed the preparations for the XVII Forum of Interregional Cooperation, scheduled for November this year. The Head of State drew attention to the need to ensure high-quality content of this forum.

In addition, pressing issues of the regional and international agenda were discussed during the meeting.