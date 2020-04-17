President Trump Announces $19 Billion Relief Program for Farmers -- Update

By Andrew Restuccia and Jesse Newman

WASHINGTON -- President Trump announced a $19 billion relief program for the agriculture sector, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, turning to a playbook the administration has used in its trade fight with China.

The effort, called the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, will include $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers and $3 billion in mass purchases of dairy, meat and produce that will be distributed through food banks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture "will do everything in our power to implement this program as quickly and as efficiently as possible," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said during a White House news conference Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the U.S. food supply chain in recent weeks, slashing prices and demand for agricultural commodities as restaurants and schools sit closed, and disrupting food deliveries to grocery stores. Some farmers and food companies have ceased or slowed production as sales to restaurants and other providers evaporate. Stuck with huge quantities of food they can't sell, U.S. producers are plowing under thousands of acres of vegetables, dumping millions of gallons of milk and destroying chicken-hatching eggs.

"Having to dump milk or plow under vegetables ready to market is not only financially distressing but it's heartbreaking as well to those who produce them," Mr. Perdue said.

The agriculture secretary said the department was using funds set aside under the recent coronavirus relief package, as well as money from the department's Commodity Credit Corporation program. He said the Commodity Credit Corporation, a Depression-era program designed to stabilize farm incomes, would need to be replenished this summer.

Meatpacking plants across the country have become hot spots for the virus, cutting production of chicken, beef and pork and leaving farmers without a place to send their animals set for slaughter.

Outbreaks at meat plants have sparked growing worry about the nation's food supply within the Trump administration, though Mr. Perdue has sought to reassure Americans that the nation has enough food.

The pandemic threatens to unravel what was shaping up to be a better year for farmers after low prices and trade disputes conspired to push some farms out of business in recent years.

The relief program follows a separate aid program rolled out by USDA in recent years that directed $28 billion to farmers and others to help offset losses from the recent trade war with China.

"This $16 billion in aid will help keep food on Americans' tables by providing a lifeline to farm families that were already hit by trade wars and severe weather," said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, an industry trade group. "The plan to purchase $3 billion in meat, dairy products, fruits and vegetables will help to stabilize markets and keep farms afloat."

USDA plans to make monthly purchases of $100 million each of fresh produce, dairy products and meat, and work with the nation's food distributors to assemble a "preapproved box" of food for distribution at food banks and other outlets.

"It is new and different; we've never done this before," Mr. Perdue said on a call with reporters. "It will be a logistical Rubik's Cube."

He said in designing the direct payments, USDA economists had evaluated losses for various agricultural commodities from mid-January to mid-April, and that he anticipated additional funds would be required to meet producers' needs.

"I'm hoping we can get checks out by the end of May," Mr. Perdue said.

