President Trump Announces Plan to Reopen Processing Plants

04/28/2020 | 06:13pm EDT

Today, President Trump announced he will sign an executive order to reopen meat packing facilities. The following statement may be attributed to American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall:

'The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis for American farmers. Farmers and ranchers face the heartbreaking decision to euthanize animals because of plant closures. It's important for our elected leaders at all levels to understand the critical nature of this crisis.

'We don't yet know the details of the President's actions to address meat packing plant closures but are hopeful it will protect the health and safety of workers while keeping farmers and ranchers in the business of providing food for families across America.'

Contact:
 Mike Tomko
Director, Communications
(202) 406-3642
miket@fb.org
Cole Staudt
Media Relations Specialist
(202) 406-3643
coles@fb.org

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 22:12:03 UTC
