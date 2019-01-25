Log in
President Trump "Blesses" Private Solution to Build the Wall As Government Reopens

01/25/2019 | 04:55pm EST

President Trump offered his "blessing" to a private solution to build a wall on the southern border before agreeing to temporarily reopen the government on Friday. As reported by the New York Times, President Trump offered his "blessing" to the project launched on GoFundMe by triple-amputee Iraq war veteran Brian Kolfage on a phone call with WeBuildTheWall Inc.'s Kris Kobach.

"After three-plus decades we are not convinced Congress will find a viable solution in three weeks," Kobach said after President Trump announced the deal to reopen the government. "That’s why we are moving forward to secure sections of the border privately and the President has blessed our private approach.”

Officers of WeBuildTheWall, Inc. say that the decision to reopen the government will have no impact on their plans to start building segments of the border wall on private property.

"In our discussions with President Trump on Wednesday it was clear that the President is doing everything he can to honor his signature campaign promise and that includes our private solution," WeBuildTheWall Inc.'s Founder and President Brian Kolfage said. "Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are not negotiating in good faith and so we're moving forward to do what career politicians have failed to get done for decades. We are honored to have the President's blessing."

More information about WeBuildTheWall Inc. can be found at www.webuildthewall.us and www.gofundme.com/thetrump wall. Brian Kolfage and Kris Kobach are available for interviews.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.