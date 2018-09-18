President Trump : If China Retaliates Against U.S. Farmers, He Will Consider Imposing $257 Billion in Additional Tariffs

By Vivian Salama

President Trump said he would consider slapping tariffs on an additional $257 billion in Chinese goods if China retaliates against U.S. farmers and workers.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Mr. Trump reasserted his threat to impose additional tariffs on China, a day after his administration announced new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, an action that left Chinese officials scrambling on how to respond.

China announced new levies Tuesday on imports from the U.S. ranging from farm products and machinery to chemicals. They will take effect Sept. 24, the same day the latest U.S. penalties are set to kick in. The Chinese rates will range from 5% to 10%.

"We may make a deal at some point," Mr. Trump said. "If there's a retaliation against our farmers and our industrial workers and our ranchers, if any of that goes on we are going to kick in another $257 billion and that'll be also at 25%."

"We don't want to do it," he added, "but we'll probably have no choice."

Mr. Trump has previously threatened additional tariffs beyond the $200 billion that was already in the pipeline, saying last week that tariffs on an additional $267 billion in Chinese goods were ready to go -- a figure that is more than the $257 billion he mentioned Tuesday.