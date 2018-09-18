Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President Trump : If China Retaliates Against U.S. Farmers, He Will Consider Imposing $257 Billion in Additional Tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:50pm CEST

By Vivian Salama

President Trump said he would consider slapping tariffs on an additional $257 billion in Chinese goods if China retaliates against U.S. farmers and workers.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Mr. Trump reasserted his threat to impose additional tariffs on China, a day after his administration announced new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, an action that left Chinese officials scrambling on how to respond.

China announced new levies Tuesday on imports from the U.S. ranging from farm products and machinery to chemicals. They will take effect Sept. 24, the same day the latest U.S. penalties are set to kick in. The Chinese rates will range from 5% to 10%.

"We may make a deal at some point," Mr. Trump said. "If there's a retaliation against our farmers and our industrial workers and our ranchers, if any of that goes on we are going to kick in another $257 billion and that'll be also at 25%."

"We don't want to do it," he added, "but we'll probably have no choice."

Mr. Trump has previously threatened additional tariffs beyond the $200 billion that was already in the pipeline, saying last week that tariffs on an additional $267 billion in Chinese goods were ready to go -- a figure that is more than the $257 billion he mentioned Tuesday.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20pBitcoin Legend Charlie Shrem Joins Kuende’s Advisory Board and Brings the Crypto.IQ Team of Experts
AC
08:18pGlaxo Draws Bidders for Consumer Healthcare Business in India -Reuters
DJ
08:06pDoJ requests documents related to Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
08:03pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition 1192/2013 by Teresa Vassallo Varela and Marc Bugnard (Spanish) concerning a major infrastructural project in Cadiz, Spain - PE 535.956v03-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
08:03pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition 1257/2012 by Savvas Mikropoulos (Greek), on an alleged violation of EU law by the Commission and the Central European Bank in relation to Greece - PE 529.911v03-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
07:51pFerrari plans 15 new models, SUV to deliver earnings growth
RE
07:50pPRESIDENT TRUMP : If China Retaliates Against U.S. Farmers, He Will Consider Imposing $257 Billion in Additional Tariffs
DJ
07:45pChinese Officials Scramble to Respond to Trump's New Tariffs
DJ
07:43pMARKET MILLENNIALS : Speech by the Chief Secretary to the Treasury at the Cato Institute
PU
07:35pTrump says U.S. may make a trade deal with China at some point
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.