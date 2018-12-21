Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President Trump Signs FIRST STEP Act Legislation- “Makes America Safer”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 06:01pm CET

Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is thanking President Donald Trump for signing into law the FIRST STEP Act—federal criminal justice reform legislation—on Friday at the White House. The legislation passed both chambers with overwhelming bipartisan support: 87-12 in the Senate, and 358-36 in the House.

0_medium_PrisonFellowship_RGB_FL.jpg


 “With the stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump took a bold step in making America safer by signing into law federal criminal justice reform—the FIRST STEP Act,” said James Ackerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prison Fellowship. “This legislation will increase the access of faith-based and nonprofit organizations, like Prison Fellowship, to provide desperately needed programming in the federal prison system and help reduce recidivism.  From our work in many states across the country, we can say without hesitation that these programs restore lives—putting people on a new path and eventually reduce crime.”

“By signing this bill into law, the President and Members of Congress are showing we have learned from the past and are now choosing a more restorative path forward on criminal justice reform,” said Craig DeRoche, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy. “When people receive sentences that don’t fit their crime, America loses. Disproportional sentences are an affront to the dignity of people made in the image of God and erode faith in the notion of “equal justice under the law.”

The FIRST STEP Act improves programming in federal prisons. It better prepares men and women to become productive citizens through individualized risk assessments and by expanding access to recidivism-reducing programs for all federal prisoners. The sentencing reforms added to the legislation will make minor adjustments to correct disproportional sentencing enhancements and increase judicial discretion in certain federal drug offense cases.

Prison Fellowship is a leading advocate for criminal justice reform. Prison Fellowship was founded in 1976 by Chuck Colson, the former aide to President Richard Nixon who served time in a federal prison camp for a crime related to the Watergate scandal. Colson’s post-prison life proved that people who are now behind bars can and should be prepared for productive, meaningful futures. In more than 40 years of service, Prison Fellowship has learned what works—and what doesn’t—to transform lives and reduce crime.

Jim Forbes
Prison Fellowship
(304) 780-5628
jim_forbes@pfm.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27pDAKTRONICS : Provides New Audiovisual Experience for Northeastern University's Matthews Arena
AQ
06:25pSPAXS S P A : ILLIMITY supports OWL and the TAS group
PU
06:25pATTICA BANK : Q3 2018 - Financial Results
PU
06:25pCURRENT REPORT : RB 72/2018 Information on the disposal of a significant share package of the Issuer
PU
06:25pXCEL ENERGY : 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PU
06:25pBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06:24pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Index falls below 7,500 on negative sentiment
AQ
06:24pTOKYO GAS : First Gen pushes bid for Batangas LNG hub
AQ
06:24pHERITAGE CANNABIS : Applauds USA for Passing Farm Bill
AQ
06:23pBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
2ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
4TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations, likely to spend Christmas in detention

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.