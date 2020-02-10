President Trump to Meet in India With Prime Minister Modi in Late February

Log in
02/10/2020 | 06:22pm EST

By Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- President Trump will visit India in late February for strategic dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said on Monday.

The leaders spoke over the weekend and "agreed the trip will further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people," the White House said.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel on Feb. 24-25 to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Mr. Modi's home state of Gujarat and "played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi's life and leadership of the Indian independence movement," according to a statement from the White House.

Officials in Washington and Delhi have been hammering out a limited trade deal in advance of the trip. The Wall Street Journal reported in January that a "mini deal" would address longstanding U.S. concerns with India's trade and economic practices and in return restore India's preferential trade status, allowing the country to ship billions of dollars of duty-free products to the U.S.

The deal wasn't expected to include a reduction in tariffs on either side.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which negotiates trade matters, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

The visit would be Mr. Trump's first to India as U.S. president. In September, he traveled to Houston to appear with Mr. Modi at an event called "Howdy, Modi" that drew an estimated 50,000 people, mostly Indian-Americans.

"Every day Indian-Americans help write the story of American greatness," Mr. Trump said at the time. "Everyone here has a crucial role to play in an even greater American and Indian future."

Write to Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com

