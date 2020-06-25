Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President: US companies to have best investment conditions in Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

President Andrzej Duda has declared that there is 'a green light to offer US companies the best possible investment conditions in Poland,' and stated that bilateral trade has recently grown by 50 percent.

'There is a green light to offer US companies the best possible conditions to invest and develop in Poland. This has been successful to a great extent over recent years, since Polish-US trade has gone up by 50 percent,' Duda said during a meeting with US businessmen at the Presidential Palace on Thursday.

Duda, who just returned from the US, announced that 'there is a green light, both in Poland and the US, to give US companies the best conditions for investing and developing, everything which is necessary to speak about well-functioning and well-developing economic cooperation.'

Repeating that Polish-US trade had recently increased by 50 percent, Duda said it was a gigantic growth and noted that this was visible.

According to Duda, this progress is noticeable in various fields. He mentioned Poland's purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, as well as huge US investments in Poland which have been recently announced. The president also spoke about Poland's highly-qualified specialists in modern technologies and IT.

Duda said Poland would gladly welcome US enterprise currently located in the Far East, most notably China, which US President Donald Trump wants to move back to the US in connection with business barriers in that region caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

He added that the Euroatlantic area was 'an area of well-tested trust,' especially in the economic sphere, and said Poland was eager to intensify mutual investment and trade.

At a press conference after the meeting, Duda said there were currently 1,500 US companies in Poland jointly employing over 300,000 people, whose total investments in Poland came to USD 63 billion. He added that Polish enterprise has also invested USD 6.3 billion on the US market. (PAP)

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Poland published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 20:23:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:38pRTW RETAILWINDS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:38pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Cost of cancer continues to rise as new drugs come to market and existing drugs expand treatment options;
PR
09:37pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:37pWORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09:35pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:35pFREDDIE MAC : Issues Monthly Volume Summary for May 2020
AQ
09:35pSIMPLICITY ESPORTS & GAMING CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09:34pSITO MOBILE, LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:34pCOTY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:34pSYNNEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
4BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group