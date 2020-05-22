Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of Democratic Socialist Republic : wants pharmaceutical supplies streamlined leaving middlemen out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 12:17am EDT

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reviewed the production, import and distribution of pharmaceutical supplies during a discussion with the Chairmen of the two State Pharmaceutical Corporations held at the Presidential Secretariat today (21).

Replying to a query by the President as to how the medicines supply in the country is structured, Chairman of State Pharmaceutical Corporation Consultant neurosurgeon Prasanna Gunasena said the supply is done in 03 ways. They are production by the State sector, production by the private sector and imports by both sectors.

Currently there are 750 varieties of medicines in use in the country and sometimes a scarcity could occur due to delays in procurement process in respect of imports, the Chairman said.

Directing that no room should be left for shortages in the supply of medicines in the country, the President pointed out the necessity of deciding the medicinal requirement of the coming year by studying the demand pattern of the previous year. The production and supply of the pharmaceutical items should be streamlined for the benefit of the people disregarding the interests of handful of intermediaries. Formulating a simple import and supply mechanism of medicines is a priority. All the medicines should be of highest standards said the President while warning relevant officials not to give any chance to produce or import substandard medicines.

While stressing the need for maintaining buffer stocks to prevent any scarcity to occur President pointed out that orders should be placed by calculating the date of expiry of medicines.

Chairman of State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation Dr. Uthpala Indrawansha said that his organization produces 80 medicines required by hospitals in the country. Plans are underway to domestically produce Saline and several other items. This will save the country around Rs. 1300 million annually, Dr. Indrawansha said.

The possibility of investing money belonging to the Employees Trust Fund and the Samurdhi Movement in the production of medicine was also explored. If such a mechanism could be put in place, these two Funds will have a permanent source of income, President observed.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe and representatives of the Treasury were also present during the discussion.

Disclaimer

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 04:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aChina drops GDP goal as parliament opens, virus slams economy
RE
01:21aRudderless after a rally, stock markets look for next catalyst
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aGerman tax revenues fall 23.5% due to coronavirus pandemic
RE
01:07aCentral Asian and Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Meeting
PU
12:59aOil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic
RE
12:58aJapan launches its version of Fed's 'Main Street' scheme as deflation returns
RE
12:56aHong Kong leads Asian shares lower as Beijing readies new security law
RE
12:55aOil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : board looks set to win latest battle with Stelios
3WESFARMERS LIMITED : Australia's Wesfarmers to shut or rebrand over 100 Target stores in virus slump
4Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence o..
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group