President of Ireland : Higgins urges world leaders to respond to UN Secretary General António Guterres' call for action

President Higgins urges world leaders to respond to UN Secretary General António Guterres' call for action
Date: Sat 18th Jul, 2020 | 19:17
In responding to the Mandela Annual Lecture delivered today by Secretary General António Guterres, President Michael D. Higgins said:
'The Mandela Lecture delivered today by the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres represents both a devastating indictment of the most serious breaches of faith on the part of the most powerful nations of the world, and at the same time a clear agenda as to what must be faced if we are to see progress on the following:
-
the reduction of corrosive inequalities;
-
a coherent opposition to a renewed racism that has not eschewed the legacy of colonialism;
-
an unfair international trade that represents little less than a new colonialism;
-
the urgent need for reform of the Bretton Woods Institutions, such as the IMF and the World Bank.
'In what is without doubt the most forthright statement by a Secretary General in recent years, Dr. Guterres has spoken of how COVID-19 has laid bare not only what we neglected but sought to hide in terms of avoidable global poverty, hunger and environmental degradation.
The choice is clear - to seize a new moment for global solidarity or seek to hide in the thickets of a systemic failure that is failing the vast majority of the world's people and that has brought our planet to a point of ecological disaster.
Now is the time for all world leaders to come out and respond to the Secretary General of the United Nations' call.'
