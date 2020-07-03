President of Republic of Belarus : Foreign leaders extend Independence Day greetings to Belarus

Independence Day greetings addressed to Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and the Belarusian people have come from the leaders of foreign states, foreign political and public figures.

Congratulatory messages were sent by the leaders of CIS countries, the European Union and other states in different regions of the world.

Belarus has received greetings from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Pope Francis, the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, India, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Latvia, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Austria, Italy, San Marino, Hungary, Estonia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the Czech Republic, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Pakistan, Egypt, Mongolia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Namibia, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and the State of Palestine.

Greetings were also sent by Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the relations between Russia and Belarus have been developing in the spirit of friendship and alliance, productive bilateral cooperation, coordination of efforts in foreign policy and defense. The tow countries implement large-scale joint projects in trade, economy, humanitarian affairs, science and other areas. 'I am confident that together we will be able to strengthen Russian-Belarusian ties in all areas and further constructive cooperation within the framework of the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO and the CIS. This is clearly in the fundamental interests of the fraternal peoples of our countries,' the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has received greetings from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko.

In his congratulatory message, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that in recent years Belarus has made huge strides in various areas of nation-building, and China sincerely applauds the results achieved. 'China will continue to consistently support the path of development chosen by the Republic of Belarus, to provide possible assistance for the purpose of nation-building and economic development of the country. I pay special attention to the development of the Chinese Belarusian relations, I cherish a strong friendship with you. During the recent telephone conversation, we have reached important agreements on the development of bilateral relations. I express my readiness to work together with you to promote the Chinese-Belarusian relations and to reach a new level of cooperation in various fields for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples,' the message reads.

In his message U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States remains a firm supporter of the independence and sovereignty of Belarus. He said he is pleased to see the growing relationship between the two countries, including the return of the ambassadors. He said he looks forward to strengthening the bilateral relationship with continued progress on human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as economic cooperation, such as the historic first shipment of U.S. crude oil to Belarus this year. 'I look forward to continued partnership on these issues for the benefit of two countries,' the U.S. President said in his message of greetings.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind conveyed sincere wishes of health and well-being to Aleksandr Lukashenko, and progress and prosperity to the people of Belarus. 'Relations between India and Belarus have traditionally been warm and friendly. Your successful visit to India in September 2017 gave a new impetus to the development of our mutually beneficial ties,' the message reads. 'I am convinced that our bilateral relations in various avenues will continue to grow stronger and develop,' he added.

'It is with great pleasure that I send you, Your Excellency, my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Belarus and my best wishes to the Belarusian people at this difficult time for all,' Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said in her message.

Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier also sent his national day greetings to the Belarusian people. He noted that in recent years the bilateral relations have become significantly more intensive. Progress has been made in cooperation with the European Union as well.

In his message, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that in recent years the Belarusian-French relations, as well as the relations between Belarus and the European Union have been on the rise, which he would like to see continue in the future. 'Our partnership relations make a significant contribution to the strengthening of regional stability and are an important factor in strengthening the sovereignty and independence of Belarus,' the French leader's message said. 'In terms of economy, I share your desire to promote trade between our countries. In addition, I am aware of your commitment to restoring the balance in the country's foreign economic relations and improving its attractiveness to foreign investors.'

The best wishes of personal well-being, and a happy future for the Belarusian people were conveyed by Alexander Van der Bellen, the Federal President of Austria. 'I am happy to recall our substantiative talks during your official visit to Vienna in November 2019. We would like to maintain this dialogue even in these difficult times,' the President said in his congratulatory message.

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella noted that the ties that unite the two countries are based on friendship and affinity between Belarusians and Italians. This helps the relations between Minsk and Rome to remain strong and is an incentive for their further deepening. The Italian leader said he is also looking forward to strengthening of the dialogue between Belarus and the European Union.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan sent heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes of happiness to the Belarusian head of state and wished prosperity to the people of Belarus.

'I heartily congratulate you and the entire Belarusian people as Belarus celebrates Independence Day. I will pray and ask God for a dignified and peaceful life in justice, brotherhood and health for the Belarusian people, which is especially important in this difficult time of the pandemic,' Pope Francis said in his congratulatory message.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres conveyed warm congratulations to the people of Belarus. 'Your country's participation in the work of the United Nations across the international agenda is of paramount importance,' he said.

'This holiday is important for all friends of Belarus, such as Serbia, who respect the eternal ideals of peace and freedom. The relations between our two countries are based on the centuries-old closeness of our peoples, and we especially appreciate your consistent and reliable friendship, which you show with Belarus' strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia. This obliges us to develop Serbian-Belarusian ties even more faithfully, and I am convinced that we will be doing this by joint efforts,' Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic said in a congratulatory message.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations based on mutual respect and common interests. 'During your visit to Turkey last April, we agreed to further deepen our cooperation. I am convinced that the steps taken within this framework will give concrete results soon,' he said.

'Under your strong leadership, the Republic of Belarus has become an authoritative and stable state. Impressive successes have been made in implementing social and economic transformations, raising the country's prestige on the world stage. I highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the Kazakhstan-Belarus relations, which have been progressively developing in the spirit of strategic partnership,' Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his message.

Congratulations to the President of the Republic of Belarus and the Belarusian nation on the occasion of Independence Day keep flowing in.