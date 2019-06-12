Log in
President of Republic of Belarus : Greetings to Russia President Vladimir Putin

06/12/2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the people of Russia on Russia Day.

'This holiday heralds the beginning of an important era in the contemporary history of the Russian Federation, the period of strengthening sovereignty and national unity. Over the past decades Russia achieved impressive results in state-building and economic upgrade and consolidated its leading positions on the international arena,' the message reads.

The head of state noted that the key to sustainable development and prosperity is patriotism and unity, acknowledgement and celebration of the great achievements of the nation and absolute belief in the successful future of Russia.

'I am convinced that our joint work to expand bilateral cooperation and deepen integration will help preserve and strengthen ample traditions of Belarus-Russia friendship,' the President underlined.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also sent greetings to Russia's Premier Dmitry Medvedev, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 08:13:05 UTC
