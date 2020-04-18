President of Republic of Belarus : Greetings to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country celebrates Independence Day.

'I reaffirm our interest in the further development of interstate ties between administration bodies and institutions and mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment and humanitarian affairs,' the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that the agreements which we reached during the official visit of Emmerson Mnangagwa to Belarus will help utilize the existing potential of bilateral relations in full.