President of Republic of Kazakhstan : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

10/01/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council the two presidents discussed current issues of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus. Special attention was paid to trade and economic relations, as well as to cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of Alexander Lukashenko's upcoming visit to Kazakhstan.

'We are waiting for you with an official visit, seriously getting prepared. Relations between our states are of a strategic nature. Kazakhstan has a special attitude to the Belarus people, respecting their history, culture and mentality,' the Head of State said.

In turn, the Belarus President stressed that his upcoming visit to Kazakhstan will be the beginning of a new stage in bilateral cooperation.

'I am very grateful to you for today's cooperation within the EAEU. We speak with one voice. Kazakhstan has a very constructive position. Therefore, we are determined to develop our cooperation. We are aimed at serious deepening of our relations,' Alexander Lukashenko noted.

Disclaimer

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 17:12:04 UTC
