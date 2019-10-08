President of Republic of Kazakhstan : Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Ursula von der Leyen

The Head of State congratulated the President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on her birthday.

The telegram expressed the wish that under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union will achieve its lofty goals aimed at strengthening its fundamental foundations, increasing the welfare of people, increasing its authority in the international arena.

'At present, the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, as well as the new EU strategy on Central Asia, open a new era in strengthening ties for the sake of progress and prosperity of the region. I strongly believe that in the coming years, the fruitful relations based on friendship between Kazakhstan and the European Union will be further developed,' the President of Kazakhstan wrote.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the President-elect of the European Commission great success in her activities.