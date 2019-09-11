Log in
President of Republic of Kazakhstan : Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China

09/11/2019 | 10:52am EDT

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China

The Head of State thanked Premier of the State Council for the hospitality and warm welcome, noted that his visit to China as President of Kazakhstan takes place at a significant time - on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the PRC. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Li Keqiang and entire friendly people of China on this holiday.

President Tokayev stressed that the relations between the countries are developing steadily, the bilateral partnership has achieved great outcomes in the economy and the development of transport and logistics potential. The Head of State positively assessed the dynamics of trade cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Li Keqiang noted the importance of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to China in the context of further strengthening of multifaceted Kazakh-Chinese relations.

Disclaimer

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 14:51:03 UTC
