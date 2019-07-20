Log in
President of Republic of Kazakhstan : The Head of State congratulates Charles Michel on his election as President of the European Council

07/20/2019 | 05:00am EDT

The Head of State congratulates Charles Michel on his election as President of the European Council

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to Charles Michel on the occasion of his election as President of the European Council.

'Today our bilateral relations are gaining new momentum. The EU remains Kazakhstan's key political and trading partner. Agreement on Expanded Partnership and Cooperation, as well as the renewed EU Strategy for Central Asia, open a new era of even closer relations and broad prospects for the region's sustainable development and prosperity,' the telegram says.

The Head of State wished Charles Michel success in his activities and expressed confidence in further promoting the multifaceted cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Brussels.

Disclaimer

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan published this content on 20 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2019 08:59:01 UTC
