President of Republic of Kazakhstan : The Head of State received Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov

10/09/2019 | 08:11am EDT

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, who is in Nur-Sultan on an official visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergey Lavrov discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

The Head of State noted that Sergey Lavrov's visit to the capital of Kazakhstan is of great importance for giving additional impetus to bilateral relations. The President also shared his impressions on participation in the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, which, in his opinion, held very successful.

'There are no serious problems between our countries, which is quite natural for such partners as Kazakhstan and Russia. We are strategic partners that develop and strengthen allied relations,' Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Sergey Lavrov told the Head of State about the implementation of the Kazakh-Russian agreements reached at the highest level. In addition, the Russian Foreign Minister informed the President on the main outcomes of the negotiations between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

'In our views, we are moving forward intensively, and the pace is good. We share the common opinion that the pace of development of our relations set at the highest level should serve as a reliable guide in all areas of our cooperation,' the Russian diplomat stressed.

Disclaimer

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 12:10:06 UTC
