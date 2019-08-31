Log in
President of Republic of Kazakhstan : The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan

08/31/2019 | 12:32am EDT

The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan

In his congratulatory letter to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the great successes of Uzbekistan, achieved during the years of Independence and the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Uzbek dialogue based on centuries-old friendship and common history.

The Head of State stressed the productivity of bilateral ties and expressed confidence in the progressive development of relations between the two States.

'I am sure that our joint work will guarantee success in further expanding the multifaceted strategic partnership between our fraternal countries', the telegram says.

Disclaimer

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 04:31:02 UTC
