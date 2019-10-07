President of Republic of Poland : Economic forum Congress 590

Congress 590, a two-day event which serves as a forum for the exchange of ideas on business, science, politics and legislation to better promote Poland's economic growth, started in Jasionka, near Rzeszow, south-eastern Poland, on Monday.

The topics to be discussed by the panelists will include cybersecurity and a summary of 15 years of Poland's EU membership.

Opening the event, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland has been developing at a fast rate but 'the task has not yet been completed.' In his view, ambitions must be set high in order to achieve as much as possible.

Andrzej Duda also said that Poland's 2020 budget will be balanced for the first time since 1989, without the expected deficit, (...) and forecasts nearly PLN 430 billion (EUR 99.3 bln) in spending.'

The president added that it will be possible to implement this type of budget spending thanks to the 'wise, effective and well-conducted tax policy' of the Polish government. (PAP)