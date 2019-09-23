Log in
President of Republic of Poland : Polish, Korean presidents discuss economic cooperation

09/23/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

South Korean investment in Poland was in the focus of talks held in New York on Monday between Polish and Korean Presidents, Andrzej Duda and Moon Jae-in.

The New York talks concerned modern technology, the chemical industry, energy, transport infrastructure, commerce as well as cyber security, Polish president's aide Krzysztof Szczerski told.

According to Szczerski, the two presidents also referred to global security issues and military cooperation.

During the talks, President Moon Jae-in expressed interest in the Polish model of economy linking economic growth with sustainable social development programmes, added the presidential minister. (PAP)

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Poland published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 18:21:01 UTC
