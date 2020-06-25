President of Republic of Tajikistan : Meeting of the Government of Tajikistan

The Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon presided over a session of the government.

The meeting focused on the Action Plan for the second half of 2020 and

On implementing the decree dated November 26, 2016 'About the state program of export promotion and to import substitution in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2016-2020.' Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavki Zavkizoda presented a report on the matter.

In his speech, President Rahmon stressed that a number of significant measures have been taken toward the implemention of the program for the establishment of manufacturing enterprises, production of competitive export-oriented and import-substituting products, export diversification, simplification of trade procedures and new markets sales.

Government members discussed the bills which have been submitted to the Assembly of Representatives for consideration, including the draft laws 'On Additions to Code for Administrative Offenses,' 'Amendments and Additions to the Code for Administrative Procedure,' 'On the Criminal Code,' 'On the Tax Code,' and 'On Ensuring Biological Safety and Biological Protection.'

The Strategy for Reform of the Penal System through 2030, Food Security Program for 2020-2024, program for the rehabilitation and social disintegration of minors who have served their sentences in institutions of deprivation of liberty or restriction of liberty for 2020-2024, Sericulture Development Program and Cocoon Processing for 2020-2024, Kulob Socio-Economic Development Program for 2020-2025 were also discussed.

At the end of the meeting, President Rahmon called for the timely fulfillment of the set tasks and instructed the leadership of the Executive Body of State Authority of GBAO, Sughd and Khatlon Provinces, Dushanbe and cities and districts of republican subordination regarding the preliminary results of the fall and winter heating season, repair and reconstruction of educational institutions, landscaping, as well as the preparations for the upcoming celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence, increasing the production and export of agricultural and industrial products, speeding up grain harvesting and strengthening sanitary measures.