President of Republic of Tajikistan : Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev

04/17/2019 | 03:38pm EDT

On the sidelines of his official visit to Russia, the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation was in the focus of discussion.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to once again meet and discuss bilateral and multilateral Tajik -Russian ties.'We are interested in strengthening the strategic partnership with Russia,' said President Emomali Rahmon.

The officials discussed a wide range of issues relating to the multifaceted cooperation between the two states, including in the promising areas of the economy and trade, the commodity turnover, the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, increasing exports of environmentally healthy fruit and vegetables to the Russian market, expediting the financing of the transportation and logistics centers which are planned to be established in Tajikistan, the implementation of investment projects, and the creation of joint ventures.

Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the humanitarian fields, as well as culture, science and education. The construction of new secondary schools with Russian-language lessons and the inclusion of Russian-speaking teachers from the Russian Federation were also mentioned.

Security, military and military-technical cooperation, as well as joint efforts in strengthening defense capabilities and securing the border were likewise important points of the discussion.

Disclaimer

President of the Republic of Tajikistan published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 19:37:01 UTC
